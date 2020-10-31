Tekken 3 Game Download for PC, Android: How To Download And Install Tekken 3 Game For PC, Android Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone and PC gaming has increased in popularity and demand since the lockdown phase. Several games like PUBG, Free Fire, COD, and so on have witnessed an increase in the number of players. Similarly, Tekken 3 has also won a lot of players, especially during recent times. Here is everything to know about Tekken 3.

What Is Tekken 3?

Many players might easily connect with the Tekken 3 game. It is another fighting game and comes as the third installment of the series Tekken. The original Tekken game was launched way back in 1997 in the arcades. Later in 2005, Tekken was once again released for the PlayStation 2. If you're looking to download and play Tekken 3, here's how:

How To Download Tekken 3 For PC

There are several platforms allowing users to download Tekken 3 for your PC. Do note, there are a couple of requirements to play Tekken 3 on your PC. You would require a minimum of 16MB graphics card, 100MP hard disk space, and 128MB memory RAM. Here's how to download and install Tekken 3 on your PC:

Step 1: Open the browser on your PC/laptop; search for Tekken 3 download.

Step 2: You will find several platforms providing the installer for Tekken 3; Select one and download the installer for the game.

Step 3: Once downloaded, follow the instructions to install the game.

Step 4: You're all set. You can start playing Tekken 3 on your PC.

How To Download Tekken 3 On Android

The process to download Tekken 3 on your Android is much simpler. Here's how to download and install Tekken 3 on your Android device:

Step 1: Open the Google Play app and search for Tekken 3.

Step 2: You will find the game as the first option, followed by similar fighting games.

Step 3: Click on download, which will automatically install the game.

Step 4: Once down, you can open the game, sign in, and start playing Tekken 3 on an Android smartphone.

As noted, Tekken 3 is a fighting game and is quite popular worldwide. Since the ban on PUBG in India, several other games are gaining popularity, and Tekken 3 is one of them. With these simple steps, even you can download and explore Tekken 3.

