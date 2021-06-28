FAU-G Team Deathmatch (TDM) Mode: How To Download And Install APK News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

FAU-G, the homegrown shooting game developed by nCore Games teased the TDM aka Team Deathmatch Mode months ago. The beta version of this mode was promised to be rolled out on June 21 but the data was missed. However, the developer announced the TDM mode beta release on June 27 for Android.

The FAU-G Multiplayer (Early Access) is available as a standalone application on the Google Play Store. nCore Games took to Twitter to announce the FAU-G TDM mode launch. While the TDM mode was expected to be rolled out as an update to the original FAU-G game, it threw a surprise by making it a separate app.

.

Well, the FAU-G TDM mode can be downloaded from the Play Store and weighs around 300MB. Given that it does not eat up a lot of your phone's storage space, it can be installed even on budget Android smartphones with ease. Talking about the first look, the FAU-G Multiplayer TDM mode has only one map - Bazaar. It gives the option to buy weapons in the middle of the gameplay with each loadout comprising a primary weapon, a secondary weapon, and a couple of grenades.

How To Install FAU-G Multiplayer TDM mode?

Here, we will take a look at how to install the FAU-G Multiplayer TDM mode on your Android device.

If you want to install the FAU-G Multiplayer TDM mode from the Play Store, keep in mind that there are limited slots available for the beta phase.

Step 1: Go to FAU-G Multiplayer TDM mode game in Play Store by clicking this link.

Step 2: Just tap Install and you can start playing FAU-G Multiplayer TDM mode.

In case, you do not get the beta phase on the Play Store, then you can download the APK to play the game by following the steps below.

Step 1: Download the FAU-G TDM mode APK and OBB files from this Drive link.

Step 2: Open Android file manager app and extract the ZIP files. Now, install the FAU-G Multiplayer APK on your Android phone. Do not open the game instead tap on Done.

Step 3: Copy the OBB file and move it to the Android / OBB folder.

Step 4: If there is a "com.coregames.faugmp" folder, you need to create a folder manually with this name. Paste the OBB file into this folder.

Step 5: Long press the game's icon from the app drawer and tap on Info (i) icon to access the App Info page. Make sure to give FAU-G Multiplayer the required permissions to work before you open the game.

That's it! You can launch the game and enjoy playing the FAU-G Multiplayer TDM mode beta update on your Android smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India