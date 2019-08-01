IAF Launches Mobile Game For iOS And Android: Lets You Play As Abhinandan Varthaman News oi-Karan Sharma

The Indian Air Force (IAF) known for its discipline and courageous battles in the air, has announced the launch of its new air-borne battle mobile game known as 'Indian Air Force: A cut above'. According to a report from ANI, the game was launched in New Delhi by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

Earlier, IAF launched a teaser of the game revealing that it will be a single-player game and will deliver a virtual experience of air-borne combats. The Indian Air Force has developed this game and it is live on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game allows users to experience the roles of an IAF pilot. It has various features, including offline single-player missions, an online multiplayer, and a career navigator information section. The game also comes loaded with AR (augmented reality) features.

"#MobileGame: Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee & the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched IAF's latest 3D Mobile gaming application 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above' on Air Combat at National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, today," reads IAF tweet.

With this game users will also learn about the IAF's weapons and tactics, and how IAF's new acquisitions will help in realizing the IAF's future strategy.

Thoughts About Indian Air Force: A cut above

We have downloaded the game and played it for a while. During the gameplay we noticed that the main character of the game is Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. We tried the training session where we were supposed to complete some missions, and with each mission, the AI offers new weapons and commands to pass the mission.

The gameplay was fun and at the same time, we get to know that airstrike is not an easy job because shooting a fighter jet in the air was a difficult part. Even dropping missiles on the enemy camps was also a challenging part. We think the Indian Air Force has come up with this game to let people know that air battles are very difficult and need a lot of practices.

Best Mobiles in India