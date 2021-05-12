iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sport Edition GPU Launched In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Vivek

Scalpers and crypto miners have made it almost impossible to buy a graphics card for MSRP. Hence, building a modern gaming PC with the latest NVIDIA or AMD graphics card is almost impossible. Colorful has now launched a limited edition RTX 3060 called the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition OC 12G, which is made for gamers, and here is why.

The latest iteration of the RTX 3060 GPU from Colorful comes with a new design, and the company has collaborated with Bilibili E-Sports studio to create this custom limited edition graphics card, which comes with an MSRP of Rs. 62,000. Again, the performance of the RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sported Edition is similar to the regular RTX 3060, but it just comes with a fancy jacket.

Coming to the cooling solution, the Bilibili edition of the RTX 3060 comes with dual-axial fans with an air duct for efficient cooling. The graphics card also features four 6mm diameter heat pipes and a large nickel-plated copper base for efficient heat dissipation. According to the company, this is also the first graphics card to feature a magnetic backplate, which allows gamers and enthusiasts to customize this card.

This GPU also has customizable RGB LEDs surrounding the edge of the graphics card, which can be controlled using the iGame Center app. The company has also confirmed that the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition OC 12G will be a limited edition model. However, the company hasn't said anything about the exact number of units available.

iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition OC 12G Specifications

This graphics card, as the name suggests comes with 12GB GDDR6 video memory with a bandwidth of 360 GB/s. The graphics card has 3584 CUDA cores with a game clock speed of 1777MHz and a boost clock speed of 1822MHz. For power, it has an 8-pin PCIe for the power input and has three full-sized display ports and an HDMI port for video output.

Compared to the MSRP announced by NVIDIA, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition costs almost double. However, given this is a limited-edition model, one should pay a premium to get the same.

