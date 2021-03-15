Just In
Asus ROG Strix Series Laptops With RTX 3060/3070/3080 GPUs Launched In India
If you were waiting for the next-generation gaming laptops with the new CPUs from AMD and GPUs from NVIDIA, they are finally here. Asus has launched the latest ROG Strix Series of laptops, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core (H series) or the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs in India. These laptops are also powered by the latest RTX 3000 series mobile GPUs, offering the best possible gaming experience on a laptop.
Asus TUF A15, The Most Affordable RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop In India
Asus has officially introduced the TUF A15, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and the RTX 3060, which is the most affordable gaming laptop in the country with this CPU/GPU, which also comes with the 144Hz refresh rate display with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution.
The base model of this laptop is available for Rs. 103,990 and will be available from the first half of April 2021 via online and offline channels.
Asus TUF A15 Specifications
- Processors: AMD Cezanne R7 - 5800H
- Memory: up to 32GB, support DDR4 3200Mhz
- Display: IPS FHD 144Hz
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, with 6GB GDDR6
- (90+5) W (TGP + Dynamic Boost)
- Storage: 2*PCIE SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB
- Keyboard: One zone RGB
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX + BT 5.1 (The Version of BT may change as OS upgrades)
- Interface: 1 x Audio combo jack
- 1x RJ45 LAN
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A
- 1x HDMI 2.0b
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C (supports Display Port 1.4)
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A
- Battery: 90Whr
- Camera/mic: HD camera with array mic
- Dimensions: 359.8 x 256 x 22.8~24.3 mm (Eclipse Grey)
- 359.8 x 256 x 22.8~24.5mm (Graphite Black)
- Weight: 2.3kg
Asus ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17 Features
The Asus ROG Strix G15 and the ROG Strix G17 are some of the most powerful gaming laptops that anyone can buy in India. The Strix G15 is powered by the Ryzen AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with the RTX 3070 GPU, while the Strix G17 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with the RTX 3070 GPU.
The Asus Strix G15 costs Rs. 157,990 and will be available from the first half of April, while the Strix G17 costs 150,990 and will be available from the 22nd of March via offline and online retailers.
Asus ROG Strix G15, Asus ROG Strix G17 Specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM
- Operating system: Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro
- Display: 15.6-inch
- Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync
- WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync
- 17.3-inch
- Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync
- WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync
- Memory: 16GB+16GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM
- Storage: 2xPCIE SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB
- Keyboard: Backlit chiclet keyboard
- Per key/ 4 Zone RGB
- Audio: 2x speakers
- Dolby Atmos
- Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
- Smart Amp
- Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth: 2x2 multi-antenna Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
- Bluetooth 5.0
- I/O Ports
- 15.6-inch
• 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
• 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0
• 1x LAN RJ-45 jack
• 1 x HDMI 2.0b
• 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone
• 1 x Power (DC) input port
17.3-inch
• 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
• 1 X USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0
• 1x LAN RJ-45 jack
• 1 x HDMI 2.0b
• 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone
• 1 x Power (DC) input port
- Battery: 90Wh
- Power Supply: 240W power adaptor
- Supports USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W
- Colors: Original Black, Eclipse Gray, Electro Punk
- Size
- 15.6-inch
- 354.9 (W) x 259.9 (D) x 22.69 ~ 27.2 (H) mm
- 354.9 (W) x 259.9 (D) x 20.69 ~ 24.2 (H) mm
- 17.3-inch
- 395 (W) x 282.1 (D) x 23.4 ~ 27.5 (H) mm
- 395 (W) x 282.1 (D) x 21.4 ~ 26.5 (H) mm
- Weight: 15.6-inch --2.3 kg
- 17.3-inch --2.7 kg
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15, ROG Strix SCAR 17 Features
The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and the RTX 3070 GPU and costs Rs.154,990. Whereas the ROG Strix SCAR 17 is also powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, paired with the powerful RTX 3080 GPU, making it one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the world. The Strix SCAR 17 costs Rs. 234,990, making it the most expensive laptop in the lineup.
These laptops offer features like a 300Hz refresh rate display with 1080p resolution or a 165Hz refresh rate display with 1440p resolution with additional features like 100% DCI-P3 and Adaptive-Sync.
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15, ROG Strix SCAR 17 Specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM
- Operating system: Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro
- Display: 15.6-inch
- Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync
- WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync
- 17.3-inch
- Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync*(Limited countries available)
- WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync
- Memory: Up to 32GB+32GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM
- Storage: 2 x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe® PCIe® 3.0). Support up to 2TB
- Supports RAID 0
- Keyboard: Optical mechanical keyboard supports per-key lighting with 0.2 ms response time & 1.9 mm key travel
- Audio: 4x speakers
- Dolby Atmos
- Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
- Smart Amp
- Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth: 2x2 multi-antenna Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
- Bluetooth 5.0
- I/O Ports: 15.6-inch
- • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
- • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPortTM 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0
- • 1 x LAN RJ-45 jack
- • 1 x HDMI 2.0b
- • 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone
- • 1 x Power (DC) input port
- 17.3-inch
- • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
- • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPortTM 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0
- • 1 x LAN RJ-45 jack
- • 1 x HDMI 2.0b
- • 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone
- • 1 x Power (DC) input port
- Battery: 90 Wh
- Power Supply: 240W power adaptor
- Supports USB-CTM Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W
- Others: Customizable Armor Caps*2 (Translucent Black & Spangle Silver)
- Keystone II
- Colors: Black, with Rubber Grey Customizable Armor Cap (default)
- Size: 15.6-inch
- 354.9 (W) x 259.9 (D) x 22.69 ~ 27.2 (H) mm
- 17.3-inch
- 395 (W) x 282.1 (D) x 23.4 ~ 27.5 (H) mm
- Weight: 15.6-inch -- 2.3 kg
- 17.3-inch -- 2.7 kg
Asus Desktop GA35
The Asus Desktop GA35 offers Ryzen 7 5800X CPU with the RTX 3070 GPU, and it retails for Rs. 1,99,990. You can also get this system with the Ryzen 9 5900X, which will cost you a bit more.
- Processor: AMD Ryzen R9-5900X
- AMD Ryzen R7-5800X
- Chipset: AMD X570
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB
- Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz
- Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
- Up to 2TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5" HDD
- Drive Bay: 2 x 3.5-inch HDD bays, 2 x 2.5-inch hot-swap bays
- Expansion Slot: 3 x PCIe 4.0 x 16, 2x PCIe 4.0 x 1
- 2x M.2 Socket Type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices support (PCIe 4.0 and SATA modes)
- Front I/O
- 2 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type A
- 2 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type C
- 1 x Mic In
- 1 x Headphone Out
- Rear I/O: 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A
- 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
- 1 x RJ45
- 5 x Audio Jacks
- 1 x SPDIF
- Connectivity: Intel Gigabit LAN, 802.11 ac gigabit-class Wi-Fi
- BT5.0 (HW spec is BT5.0 but BT version may change with OS upgrades.)
- Size: 45L, 15.0 kg
- Dimensions: 27.9(W) x 43.3(D) x 50.1(H) cm
- PSU: 700W 80 PLUS (GOLD)
