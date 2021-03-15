Asus ROG Strix Series Laptops With RTX 3060/3070/3080 GPUs Launched In India News oi-Vivek

If you were waiting for the next-generation gaming laptops with the new CPUs from AMD and GPUs from NVIDIA, they are finally here. Asus has launched the latest ROG Strix Series of laptops, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core (H series) or the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs in India. These laptops are also powered by the latest RTX 3000 series mobile GPUs, offering the best possible gaming experience on a laptop.

Asus TUF A15, The Most Affordable RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop In India

Asus has officially introduced the TUF A15, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and the RTX 3060, which is the most affordable gaming laptop in the country with this CPU/GPU, which also comes with the 144Hz refresh rate display with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution.

The base model of this laptop is available for Rs. 103,990 and will be available from the first half of April 2021 via online and offline channels.

Asus TUF A15 Specifications

Processors: AMD Cezanne R7 - 5800H

Memory: up to 32GB, support DDR4 3200Mhz

Display: IPS FHD 144Hz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, with 6GB GDDR6

(90+5) W (TGP + Dynamic Boost)

Storage: 2*PCIE SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB

Keyboard: One zone RGB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX + BT 5.1 (The Version of BT may change as OS upgrades)

Interface: 1 x Audio combo jack

1x RJ45 LAN

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C (supports Display Port 1.4)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

Battery: 90Whr

Camera/mic: HD camera with array mic

Dimensions: 359.8 x 256 x 22.8~24.3 mm (Eclipse Grey)

359.8 x 256 x 22.8~24.5mm (Graphite Black)

Weight: 2.3kg

Asus ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17 Features

The Asus ROG Strix G15 and the ROG Strix G17 are some of the most powerful gaming laptops that anyone can buy in India. The Strix G15 is powered by the Ryzen AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with the RTX 3070 GPU, while the Strix G17 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with the RTX 3070 GPU.

The Asus Strix G15 costs Rs. 157,990 and will be available from the first half of April, while the Strix G17 costs 150,990 and will be available from the 22nd of March via offline and online retailers.

Asus ROG Strix G15, Asus ROG Strix G17 Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating system: Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro

Display: 15.6-inch

Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync

WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync

17.3-inch

Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync

WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync

Memory: 16GB+16GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM

Storage: 2xPCIE SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB

Keyboard: Backlit chiclet keyboard

Per key/ 4 Zone RGB

Audio: 2x speakers

Dolby Atmos

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation

Smart Amp

Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth: 2x2 multi-antenna Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0

I/O Ports

15.6-inch

• 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

• 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0

• 1x LAN RJ-45 jack

• 1 x HDMI 2.0b

• 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone

• 1 x Power (DC) input port

17.3-inch

• 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

• 1 X USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0

• 1x LAN RJ-45 jack

• 1 x HDMI 2.0b

• 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone

• 1 x Power (DC) input port

Battery: 90Wh

Power Supply: 240W power adaptor

Supports USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W

Colors: Original Black, Eclipse Gray, Electro Punk

Size

15.6-inch

354.9 (W) x 259.9 (D) x 22.69 ~ 27.2 (H) mm

354.9 (W) x 259.9 (D) x 20.69 ~ 24.2 (H) mm

17.3-inch

395 (W) x 282.1 (D) x 23.4 ~ 27.5 (H) mm

395 (W) x 282.1 (D) x 21.4 ~ 26.5 (H) mm

Weight: 15.6-inch --2.3 kg

17.3-inch --2.7 kg

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15, ROG Strix SCAR 17 Features

The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and the RTX 3070 GPU and costs Rs.154,990. Whereas the ROG Strix SCAR 17 is also powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, paired with the powerful RTX 3080 GPU, making it one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the world. The Strix SCAR 17 costs Rs. 234,990, making it the most expensive laptop in the lineup.

These laptops offer features like a 300Hz refresh rate display with 1080p resolution or a 165Hz refresh rate display with 1440p resolution with additional features like 100% DCI-P3 and Adaptive-Sync.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15, ROG Strix SCAR 17 Specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating system: Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro

Display: 15.6-inch

Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync

WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync

17.3-inch

Full HD (1920x1080) IPS-level panel, up to 300Hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync*(Limited countries available)

WQHD (2560x1440) IPS-level panel, up to 165Hz/3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync

Memory: Up to 32GB+32GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM

Storage: 2 x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe® PCIe® 3.0). Support up to 2TB

Supports RAID 0

Keyboard: Optical mechanical keyboard supports per-key lighting with 0.2 ms response time & 1.9 mm key travel

Audio: 4x speakers

Dolby Atmos

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation

Smart Amp

Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth: 2x2 multi-antenna Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0

I/O Ports: 15.6-inch

• 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

• 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort TM 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0

1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 • 1 x LAN RJ-45 jack

• 1 x HDMI 2.0b

• 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone

• 1 x Power (DC) input port

17.3-inch

• 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

• 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort TM 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0

1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 • 1 x LAN RJ-45 jack

• 1 x HDMI 2.0b

• 1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone

• 1 x Power (DC) input port

Battery: 90 Wh

Power Supply: 240W power adaptor

Supports USB-C TM Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W

Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W Others: Customizable Armor Caps*2 (Translucent Black & Spangle Silver)

Keystone II

Colors: Black, with Rubber Grey Customizable Armor Cap (default)

Size: 15.6-inch

354.9 (W) x 259.9 (D) x 22.69 ~ 27.2 (H) mm

17.3-inch

395 (W) x 282.1 (D) x 23.4 ~ 27.5 (H) mm

Weight: 15.6-inch -- 2.3 kg

17.3-inch -- 2.7 kg

Asus Desktop GA35

The Asus Desktop GA35 offers Ryzen 7 5800X CPU with the RTX 3070 GPU, and it retails for Rs. 1,99,990. You can also get this system with the Ryzen 9 5900X, which will cost you a bit more.

Processor: AMD Ryzen R9-5900X

AMD Ryzen R7-5800X

Chipset: AMD X570

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB

Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

PCIe® 4.0 SSD Up to 2TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5" HDD

Drive Bay: 2 x 3.5-inch HDD bays, 2 x 2.5-inch hot-swap bays

Expansion Slot: 3 x PCIe 4.0 x 16, 2x PCIe 4.0 x 1

2x M.2 Socket Type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices support (PCIe 4.0 and SATA modes)

Front I/O

2 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type A

2 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type C

1 x Mic In

1 x Headphone Out

Rear I/O: 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

1 x RJ45

5 x Audio Jacks

1 x SPDIF

Connectivity: Intel Gigabit LAN, 802.11 ac gigabit-class Wi-Fi

BT5.0 (HW spec is BT5.0 but BT version may change with OS upgrades.)

Size: 45L, 15.0 kg

Dimensions: 27.9(W) x 43.3(D) x 50.1(H) cm

PSU: 700W 80 PLUS (GOLD)

