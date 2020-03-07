Is Rockstar Games Teasing GTA 6 Launch With New Artwork? News oi-Vivek

GTA fans are desperately waiting for the next game from the franchise, dubbed as GTA 6. GTA: V has been the most successful video game of all time, and has collected over six billion of revenue for the studio. Rockstar has started to tease a new project, which is now speculated to the GTA 6.

Rockstar Games has updated its website with two new pictures, which are expected to be inspired by the upcoming game GTA 6. Similarly, some reports also suggested that the artwork is from Bully 2 and not GTA 6.

The Robot Artwork

The first major update on the Rockstar Games website is a big banner with a golden robot. One might be able to relate the robot to C-3PO from the Starwars franchise. Unlike C-3PO, the golden robot on the latest Rockstar artwork is a female and she is sitting with a bottle of champagne.

Some enthusiasts have even started to compare the golden robot to the Hajime Sorayama's artwork featured on the cover of Just Push Play by Aerosmith. It is also speculated that Rockstar Games will take back the game to Vice City on GTA 6 and this teaser hints a new character from the future world.

#Rockstar released two new images on their website. Looks like their teasing their upcoming project. Do you think it #GTA6 or #Bully2 or something else? pic.twitter.com/UpptnSIWc8 — Idle Sloth 🙅🏻‍♂️1️⃣2️⃣❎ (@IdleSloth1984) February 28, 2020

GTA 6 Possible Release Date

It is speculated that GTA 6 would make its debut along with the launch of upcoming gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony. As already confirmed by these brands the Sony PS5 and the Xbox Series X will launch by the end of 2020.

GTA 6 is likely to launch as a console exclusive and it will be ported to PC in the next few years. So, if you are waiting to get your hands on GTA 6 on the first day, make sure that you also buy the next-generation gaming console, which are likely to cost more than the current generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

