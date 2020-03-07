ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is Rockstar Games Teasing GTA 6 Launch With New Artwork?

    By
    |

    GTA fans are desperately waiting for the next game from the franchise, dubbed as GTA 6. GTA: V has been the most successful video game of all time, and has collected over six billion of revenue for the studio. Rockstar has started to tease a new project, which is now speculated to the GTA 6.

    Is Rockstar Games Teasing GTA 6 Launch With New Artwork?

     

    Rockstar Games has updated its website with two new pictures, which are expected to be inspired by the upcoming game GTA 6. Similarly, some reports also suggested that the artwork is from Bully 2 and not GTA 6.

    The Robot Artwork

    The first major update on the Rockstar Games website is a big banner with a golden robot. One might be able to relate the robot to C-3PO from the Starwars franchise. Unlike C-3PO, the golden robot on the latest Rockstar artwork is a female and she is sitting with a bottle of champagne.

    Some enthusiasts have even started to compare the golden robot to the Hajime Sorayama's artwork featured on the cover of Just Push Play by Aerosmith. It is also speculated that Rockstar Games will take back the game to Vice City on GTA 6 and this teaser hints a new character from the future world.

    GTA 6 Possible Release Date

    It is speculated that GTA 6 would make its debut along with the launch of upcoming gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony. As already confirmed by these brands the Sony PS5 and the Xbox Series X will launch by the end of 2020.

     

    GTA 6 is likely to launch as a console exclusive and it will be ported to PC in the next few years. So, if you are waiting to get your hands on GTA 6 on the first day, make sure that you also buy the next-generation gaming console, which are likely to cost more than the current generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: rockstar gta v news games
    Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X