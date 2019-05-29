Nintendo Switch Soon To Receive Detective Pikachu Game News oi-Karan Sharma Detective Pikachu game confirmed for Nintendo Switch, but still a mystery when to expect. All you need to know.

The Detective Pikachu movies do well on box office and most of the Pokemon fans loved it. But gamers are expecting something else from the movie, it has been reported that the new game is under process. According to a report from Engadget, execs said: "Plans are underway to bring this crime-solving Pikachu to Nintendo Switch!"

Even Pokemon made the announcement by posting it on its official Twitter handle. The post reads, "Announcement Can't wait to keep sleuthing with #DetectivePikachu? Plans are underway to bring this crime-solving Pikachu to Nintendo Switch! The details of this game are still a mystery...so keep checking back here for more clues."

However, the post has not revealed any detailed information about the game except that it's following the 3DS version. The game will also have a different ending, unlike the movie. So far this much information is only available about the game. There is no information available by the companies on the release date. Let's see when we can expect the release of the new game on Nintendo Switch.

