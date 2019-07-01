Apple TV+ To Focus On Quality Over Quantity Unlike Netflix News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Apple has dropped new hints surrounding its TV+ service. The company has suggested that the service will focus more on a few of top-tier shows than a Netflix-like deluge. Senior VP Eddy Cue told the Sunday Times that Apple "won't create the most" shows, rather make the "best." He didn't insinuate that Netflix's focus on quantity is bad, but it's "not our model."

Instead, users should expect a steady feed of new material. Apple has plans to release new movies and shows each month, with the first being Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show. Other shows include Ron Moore's For All Mankind, Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories and the Little America series.

What remains to be seen is whether Apple TV+ will have enough content to make the viewers opting for the service. The company is yet to announce other content besides originals. Besides, the service will also be facing stiff competition from services like WarnerMedia and Disney.

Besides, Disney will launch its service in late 2019, as the company's partnership with Netflix will come to an end in late 2019. Besides, the company has also dropped news regarding a new unnamed live-action Star Wars series about Rogue One's Cassian Andor, with Diego Luna returning for the role.

It will be a prequel to Rogue One. This will be in addition to The Mandalorian, the series Jon Favreau is creating for the new service. Actor Tom Hiddleston will be returning as Loki in an unnamed live-action Marvel universe series.

Amazon is also said to be working closely with IMDB to bring a new and free video service. The new service will be exclusive to the Amazon Fire TV device owners, and it doesn't require a prime membership.

Walmart also wants a piece of it, and it seems it is working on a low-cost video streaming service. The company already has a video streaming service called Vudu which is available across all platforms, however, it only allows users to purchase and rent movies and TV shows and doesn't follow the subscription model.

