Epson EH-LS12000B Laser Projector Launched: Playstation 5 Ready?

Epson has officially launched its latest and premium laser projector -- the Epson EH-LS12000B in India. The projector is targeted toward cinema enthusiasts and other individuals who like to live stream sports. Not just that, the Epson EH-LS12000B is also a great projector for gaming, thanks to HDMI 2.1 port with support for up to 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Do note that, the Epson EH-LS12000B has a native resolution of 1920x1080p while it offers an onscreen resolution of 3840 x 2160. The 1080p resolution will be upscaled using Pixel shift technology. The projector does not have any sort of built-in speakers, however, the Epson EH-LS12000B does support eARC technology for high-quality audio output.

The Epson EH-LS12000B offers a native 4K resolution projection with a 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio along with HDR10+ support for native HDR playback. The projector uses lens shift and zoom lens technology to offer the best possible projection experience.

The new Epson EH-LS12000B uses 3LCD technology and offers up to 2,700 lumens of Colour Light Output. Not just that, the laser light source on the Epson EH-LS12000B is rated for 10 years of home entertainment while being power efficient.

The projector comes with an easy-to-setup design and it also has a motorized 2.1x optical zoom lens with lens shift of ±96.3% vertical and ±47.1% horizontal. On top of that, the projector is also compatible with Calman color calibration software.

PlayStation 5 Ready Projector

The Epson EH-LS12000B has two HDMI ports with support for HDMI 2.1 technology and can offer 4K resolution (upscaled) with up to 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the Epson EH-LS12000B a great monitor to play games on devices like Xbox Series X or the Sony Playstation 5. The projector also has an extensive I/O, including a VGA port, USB-A port, and an HDMI output port.

Pricing And Availability

The Epson EH-LS12000B is an expensive projector, and the device retails for Rs. 599,999 in India. The projector will be available via online and offline channels across the country. If you are looking for a projector with native HDR support and upscaling capabilities with up to 4K resolution, you will like the latest offering from Epson.

