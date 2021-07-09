Exclusive: TCL To Launch Refrigerators In Second Half Of 2022, Says Marketing Head News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching smart TVs in India, China-based consumer electronics firm TCL Electronics is planning to foray into a new segment in 2022. The company is all set to launch its first refrigerator in the second half of the next year. The company's marketing head Justin Zhong Qi exclusively informed Gizbot about the upcoming products.

TCL Upcoming Products Details

While digging into details about the upcoming products, Justin said in April this year, TCL acquired Homa Appliances, a big manufacturer of refrigerators.

"We have started the discussion. I don't think that we will be launching a refrigerator soon, but probably in the second half of the next year, we will make some announcement," he added.

Besides, Justin said that the company is planning to launch a new washing machine in August this year.

However, when asked about new smart televisions in the country, he replied that TCL is focussing on only four models, which have been launched this year. Notably, the company has recently launched C-Series TVs in India.

TCL Online And Offline Presence

Meanwhile, Justin shared that due to the second wave of the COVID-19, the company has shifted its focus to online and all products will be available on Amazon and Flipkart. In addition, we are participating in all online events and offering a discount on products to increase our online sales.

"We will have both online and offline presence. We are also considering adding more stores in tier III and tier IV states, but that depends on the offline market situation," Justin added. He further added that offline channels contribute 70 to 80 percent to our revenues.

TCL Dual Brand Strategy

Interestingly, the company has adopted a dual-brand strategy for the Indian market, where smart televisions from TCL are competing against leading brands like Samsung and LG, while iFFALCON is giving a tough fight to Realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi smart TVs.

Furthermore, the company is assembling its products in the country. In fact, it has partnered with four local manufactures, such as Dixon Technologies, Mirc Electronics, and more. It is worth noting that companies have joined hands with local partners to support the PLI scheme introduced by the Government to boost manufacturing in India.

Best Mobiles in India