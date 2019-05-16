ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days: iFFALCON offers 10% discount, hassle-free delivery on Smart TVs

    The company is providing easy exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, hassle-free delivery, no charge installation, and free wall mounts.

    By
    |

    iFFALCON, the sub-brand of TCL, has announced the launch of its QLED Android TV V2A in India at a price of Rs.99,999.

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days: iFFALCON offers 10% discount

     

    During the Big Shopping Days by Flipkart, the 65-inch QLED Android TV will be available at easy EMIs starting from Rs. 4,166. HDFC Debit or Credit Card users will receive an additional 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions.

    The newly launched TV will be sold exclusively on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days Sale held from 15th to 19th May.

    Besides this, the company is providing easy exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, hassle-free delivery, no charge installation, and free wall mounts.

    The company is also providing 32F2A, the 32-inch Android TV at only Rs. 11,999. Furthermore, the 40F2A (40-inch) and 49F2A (49-inch) are available at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 26,999. The 55-inches Android TV, 55K2A has the biggest price drop during the BIG SHOPPING DAYS, available only at Rs. 34,999. Bigger screen variants by the award-winning TV brand also come at handsome discounted prices. 65K2A, the 65-inch variant of the Android TV will be available at Rs. 58,999. 75H2A, lastly the 75-inch variant will be available for Rs. 149,999.

    iFFALCON has also partnered with the leading content platforms in India like Hotstar, EROS NOW, ZEE5, Jio Cinema, AltBalaji, YuppTV, amongst others.

    This is not the first time the company has joined hands with Flipkart earlier this year iFFALCON launched its TV days on the platform.

    According to company claims its come equipped with several top-of-the-line features. Users can avail endless and extensive streaming of Google services and can also push their favorite entertainment content from their mobiles to their TV screens through in-built Chromecast. Cutting-edge audio and HD video technologies enable high-quality visuals, precise image reproduction, and a rich, clear, and powerful surround sound for an immersive and engaging entertainment experience.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
