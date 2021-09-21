Motorola Might Launch New Smart TV And Tablet On October 1st In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Motorola is expected to expand its smart television portfolio. The company is likely to launch new smart TV on October 1st, 2021. Notably, the company has not made any official announcement. But this development comes soon after several reports claim that Moto is planning to bring its first tab on the same day.

The company has five smart televisions in the country and is likely to bring a new product on October 1st, 2021, reports 91 Mobiles. However, there are no such details about the specification of the smart television.

Moto Upcoming Tablet Expected Specification

The upcoming tablet is expected to be rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab M8. The M8 Tab was launched in India in 2019 at the price of Rs. 13,999. However, the upcoming tab of the Motorola is expected to have an 8-inch display along with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution.

Besides, the Moto tab will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22T Tab octa-core chipset. It will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be increased by a microSD card. The tab is likely to run the Android Pie v9.0 operating system.

In addition, the Moto tab is likely to be available in two variants, i.e, both Wi-Fi and cellular. It will have a 13MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. Besides, the tab will have a 5,000 mAh battery and USB Type-C charging support. Furthermore, the upcoming tab is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000 and will be available on Flipkart.

Motorola TVs In India

As far as upcoming smart television is concerned, there are no details about the pricing and specifications. For the unaware, Motorola launched its first smart television in 2019 and since then it is selling five screen sizes in the country. It includes 32, 43, 50 55, and 65-inch screen sizes.

It is worth noting that the smartphone companies have again started launching tablets in India. Recently, Realme launched its first tab called the Pad, which is priced at Rs. 13,999; however, Samsung offers its Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at a starting price of Rs. 11,999.

