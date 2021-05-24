OnePlus TV 40Y1 With In-Built Chromecast Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As teased earlier, OnePlus announced the launch of the new series of FHD TVs in India. The latest offering belongs to the new OnePlus series Y1 40-inch. Like the previous offering, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 runs Android TV 9.0 with in-built Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Play support.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Specifications

OnePlus TV 40Y1 is touted to flaunt a bezel-less design, which offers a captivating picture quality and maximized display space. Also, there is an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 43-inch LED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Also, there is a 93% DCI-P2 color gamut and gamma engine that is touted to provide the OnePlus Cinematic Display experience as in the previous offering.

When it comes to the hardware aspects, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 makes use of a quad-core Cortex A53 64-bit processor with a Mali-470MP3 GPU. This processor is teamed up with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. It runs Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay and has connectivity features including 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, 2x HDMI with support for HDMI1 support ARC, Ethernet, and 2x USB. There will be two 20W speakers with 10W full range and Dolby Audio as well.

It will support popular OTT apps including Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, among others. Also, users can install their favorite apps from the Google Play Store. The remote control with a minimalist design has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Also, there are OTT hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Price And Availability

OnePlus TV 40Y1 has been launched for Rs. 23,999 but there is a discount of Rs. 2,000 as an introductory offer. Notably, the new OnePlus TV will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 21,999 via the e-commerce retailer Flipkart from May 26 to May 29. Post this period, the price will be Rs. 23,999. Furthermore, users can get the TV no-cost EMI of up to 12 months by using a major credit card and debit card. From June 1, the OnePlus Y1 40″ will be available for purchase via OnePlus.in.

Also, there is a discount of Rs. 1,000 on using an SBI credit card and EMI transactions, up to 5% cashback on select American Express cards, up to six months of no-cost EMIs with SBI Bank and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

