    Redmi Smart TV X 2022 With Dolby Vision, 120Hz Display Announced; Coming To India?

    Smart TV market has just received a new device from the Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi. The new Redmi Smart TV X 2022 was unveiled in China as part of the new X series from the brand. Presently, the new Redmi Smart TV X 2022 are available in two sizes, 55-inch and 65-inch. The new smart TV from Redmi is currently available for pre-orders in China.

     
    Redmi Smart TV X 2022 With Dolby Vision, 120Hz Display Announced

    Redmi Smart TV X 2022 Features

    The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 flaunts a metal full-screen body with 3840 x 2160 pixels 4K resolution. The display supports a distinctive 120hz refresh rate. Redmi states the screen features a 10-bit color depth, 94 percent P3 color gamut, and a response time of 6.5ms. Plus, the Chinese brand has included Dolby Vision and FreeSync support.

    Under the hood, the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 draws power from the octa-core MediaTek MTK 9650 chipset based on a 22nm architecture. To note, this is the same processor that powers the Xiaomi Mi TV Master Edition. The chipset is coupled with Mali-G52 2EE MC1 GPU along with 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage.

    The company states the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 promises up to 1T of AI computing power and supports AI-PQ, AI -AQ intelligent audio, and picture adjustment. The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 packs quad speakers with a combined output capacity of 2 x 12.5W. Plus, there's Dolby Atmos support on this Redmi smart TV.

    The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 packs several connectivity ports, which include two HDMI 2.0 (eARC) ports, one HDMI 2.1 (4K120Hz) port, one AV, one ATV/DTMB, two USB interfaces, one S/PDIF, one RJ-45. There are also four microphones to support far-field voice.

    Redmi Smart TV X 2022 Price, Availability

    The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 is available in two models of 55-inch and 65-inch, which are priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 35,136) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,985), respectively. Presently, the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 is limited to the Chinese market where it is available for pre-order at top retailers like JD.com, Xiaomi Mall, and so on.

     

    The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 will begin shipping from October 31. The Indian price and availability of the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 are still under wraps. We might get an official teaser and launch of the new smart TV when it arrives here.

    Read More About: redmi smart tvs news
    Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:48 [IST]
