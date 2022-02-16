Just In
Redmi Smart TV X43 First Sale In India Set For Today: Should You Buy?
Recently, Xiaomi announced a slew of devices including the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones, Redmi Smart TV X43 and Redmi Smart Band Pro in India. Following the launch of these devices, the smart TV offering from the company is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country today.
The Redmi Smart TV X43 features a 43-inch Dolby Vision display with a 4K resolution, HDR support, and Android TV 10 OS. Let's take a look at the pricing and specs of the Redmi smart TV, its availability and offers from here.
Redmi Smart TV X43 First Sale In India
Pricing-wise, the Redmi Smart TV X43 is priced at Rs. 28,999. It will go on sale from 12 PM in India via Amazon and Mi.com. When it comes to the launch offers, this smart TV comes with an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on using a Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card or debit card for the purchase and choosing EMI payment options.
Redmi Smart TV X43 Specifications
The Redmi smart TV bestows a 43-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The panel supports HDR, Dolby Vision, Vivid Picture Engine, and Reality Flow. The smart TV gets the power from a quad-core 64-bit A55 CPU alongside Mali G52 MP2 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space.
Other aspects of the Redmi Smart TV X43 include 30W speakers, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and Dolby Atmos Pass-through e-ARC. The offering from the company features Google Assistance, in-built Chromecast, Mi Home App, smart recommendations, Language Universe, User Center, IMDb integration, Quick Wake, PatchWall 4 integration, Quick Mute, kids mode with parental lock, Quick Settings, and Auto Latency Mode.
Running Android TV 10 OS out-of-the-box, the Redmi Smart TV X43 features a slew of ports, including 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB ports, an eARC port, an optical port, and a headphone jack. Connectivity aspects of the smart TV include an Ethernet port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and an AV input.
Should You Buy Redmi Smart TV X43?
The Redmi Smart TV X43 brings the same features we have seen on its larger siblings. The smart TV is packed with a slew of features including support for almost all HDR formats, a minimalistic design, and a slew of connectivity options. With an impressive color reproduction and HDR experience, the Redmi Smart TV X43 priced under Rs. 30,000 is a good offering for those who are looking forward to buy an affordable smart TV offering.
