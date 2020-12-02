ENGLISH

    Select Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs Get Price Hike In India

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is a market leader in the Indian smart TV segment, thanks to its affordable models that have captured the price conscious buyers. Recently, the company announced that it reached a milestone of selling 5 million smart TVs in the country. Weeks after the announcement, Xiaomi has increased the pricing of a slew of its smart TVs in India.

    Well, the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4A Pro, annd Horizon Edition Mi TVs have been hiked permanently in the country. All these models have witnessed price hike starting from as low as Rs. 500 for the entry-level 32-inch model.

    Xiaomi Smart TVs Price Hike

    As per a report by 91mobiles, the cost of TV 4A(40-inch), 4A Pro(32-inch), Mi TV Horizon Edition(32, 43-inch) series have been increased in the country. Furthermore, it adds that the new pricing will be reflected across all the offline retail stores in India starting from December 1. Take a look at the revised pricing below.

    MI TV 4A MODELOLD PRICENEW PRICE
    Mi TV 4A 32-inchRs 13,499Rs 13,999
    Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inchRs 13,499Rs 13,999
    Mi TV 4A Horizon EditionRs 13,999Rs 14,499
    Mi TV 4A 40-inchRs 18,999Rs 19,999

    While the repot has not mentioned any word regarding the pricing of the 43-inch model, it has been updated as per the Mi.com listing. Looking at the same, it can be said that the Mi TV 4A Pro and Horizon Edition have got a price hike of Rs. 500 while the Mi TV 4A 40-inch model received a price hike of Rs. 1,000. As mentioned above, the new pricing has also been reflected on Mi.com.

    Besides the price hike on the Mi smart TVs, Xiaomi has also listed them along with a slew of offers such as no-cost EMI payment option and Mi TV Extended warranty at a discounted cost ranging from Rs. 399 to Rs. 699 based on the model.

    Read More About: xiaomi news tvs
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 9:55 [IST]
