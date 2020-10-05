Sony Z8H 85-Inch 8K LED TV Announced In India: What Are Its Features? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sony is one of the most sought after brands in the audio-visual segment in India; specifically for its premium products including smart TVs and wireless audio products. Recently, an industry source tipped the arrival of the company's first 8K LED TV in the country. Called the Sony Z8H, the premium smart TV is packed with some top-notch hardware and is already up for sale in the country. Let's have a look at its pricing and spec-sheet:

Sony Z8H Key Features And Specifications

The Sony Z9H features a slim-bezel design comes in 85-inch size. The 8K LED TV is PS5 ready with the 120Hz UHD display. It has a dedicated Bravia Mode that will allow the optimization with the PlayStation 5 games. The LED TV comes with Dolby Vision technology and has 4320 x 7680 pixels resolution. The TV comes with a full-array LED screen that allows for micro-dimming.

There is also support for HDR which will allow users to stream high-resolution videos on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and YouTube. The high-resolution display format is complemented by the company's Acoustic Multi-Audio speaker system. This will allow for an enhanced cinematic experience.

The Sony Z89 8K LED TV runs on Android TV OS and is powered by the X1 Ultimate processor. The TV also supports some third-party Android apps. As per the company, the TV will come with support for more than 5,000 apps and Google Play. It will come pre-installed with Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and YouTube amongst others. Additionally, there is also support for the voice-based digital assistant.

Sony Z8H India Price And Sale Details

The Sony Z8H is announced at Rs. 13,99,990 in India. It is undeniably one of the most premium high-resolution Android smart TV in the country. It is already up for grabs via the company's online retail partners and e-commerce portals and also via Sony and other major offline stores.

Best Mobiles in India