Sony Z8H 8K LED Android TV India Launch Scheduled For October 5: Price, Specifications

Sony is one of the most popular audio-visual brands in India. The Japanese tech giant has launched a wide range of audio products and smart TVs in recent times in the country. The company's Bravia TV lineup has been catering the Indian audience for long. Now, the company is gearing up to launch its first 8K LED smart TV in India. Details are as follows:

When IS Sony 8K Smart TV Launching In India?

As per an industry source, Sony will be launching its first 8K LED TV in India next month. The Sony Z8H 8K LED TV will be arriving on October 5. Some of the features of the upcoming TV have also been tipped. The upcoming smart TV is said to run on Android TV OS and will be powered by the X1 Ultimate processor.

able to download supported third-party apps as well. The company is said to launch only an 85-inch variant of the new LED TV. The big-display will be complemented with an FHD+ resolution and HDR 10 certification. To further enhance the viewing experience, the smart TV is said to come with Dolby Atmos speaker.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the TV is said to come with voice-based digital assistant support including Google Assistant and Alexa. The TV is said to come with onboard storage of 16GB and will have multiple-ports connectivity.

The TV is expected to come with up to three USB ports and four HDMI ports. Also, there will be an HDMI 2.0 port which will allow for new PS5 support. As of now, the company hasn't given any insight on the pricing. But, we are just a few days from the launch and it would be interesting to see if the company gets the pricing correct?

