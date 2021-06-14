Tata Sky Introduces New Benefit; Offering 5 Services For Rs. 1 Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has announced the launch of a new offer for its users. The new offer is known as Summer Camp, where users will get the services at reduced pricing. Under the Summer Camp offers, the Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator has decreased the prices of five channels.

These five channels are known as Tata Sky Dance Studio, Tata Sky Fun Learn, Tata Sky Comedy, Tata Sky Smart Games, and Tata Sky Fitness. The company said that these channels are available at discounted prices. The offer is already live and will be available until June 19, 2021, so let's have a look at the new pricing of these packs.

Tata Sky Packs New Pricing

The company said that these five packs are now available at Rs. 1 per day. Besides, the DTH operator said that the Tata Sky Dance channel is now available at 656 channel number, while users can able to find Tata Sky Fun Learn at channel number 664 & 665, Tata Sky Fitness is at 656, Tata Sky Smart Games is at 668 number, and Tata Sky Comedy is at 135 channel number.

In addition, the company announced that users can earn double Zeetos points so that users can redeem those against toys. So, this seems a good deal for those who are looking for packs at discounted prices.

Meanwhile, Tata Sky launched a new music platform, where users can access 20 audio stations for Rs. 2.5 per day, which again seems good as leading brands charged high prices.

Tata Sky Binge Services

Apart from reducing prices and bringing a new music platform, Tata Sky has recently announced the launch Binge app. The Binge app enables its users to watch content on Android and iPhone. Besides, the app enables its users to access 10 OTT app on one platform.

It includes Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Voot Select, and SonyLIV, among more at Rs. 149; however, if one wants to use services on smartphone and television, then they have to pay Rs. 299. It is worth considering that Tata Sky has come up with several offers in a recent time due to ongoing competition with JioTV and other players.

