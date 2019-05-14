ENGLISH

    Tata Sky semi-annual packs introduced starting from Rs. 2,007

    Tata Sky is one of the most active DTH players since the implementation of the new TRAI pricing framework.

    By
    |

    DTH service provider Tata Sky has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of new semi-annual packs. The latest offerings to the portfolio have six months lock-in period. And, these packs are priced ranging from Rs. 2,007 to Rs. 2,840.

    Tata Sky semi-annual packs introduced starting from Rs. 2,007

     

    Since the new pricing framework was implemented by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), Tata Sky has become one of the most active DTH players in the country. Recently, the service provider came up with regional smart plans that bundle free-to-air channels as well starting from Rs. 206. Also, the company introduced the Flexi annual plan offering free additional subscription for one month. Soon after the new pricing scheme came into effect, Tata Sky offered 14 regional packs starting from as low as Rs. 7.

    Semi-annual packs from Tata Sky

    As per a recent report by TelecomTalk, the DTH service provider has introduced these semi-annual packs for corporate connections. Going by the same, the Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack for Rs. 2,008, Gujarati Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack for Rs. 2,007, Hindi Basic HD Semi-Annual Pack for Rs. 2,836, Gujarati Hindi Basic HD Semi-Annual Pack for Rs. 2,698, Marathi Hindi Basic HD Semi-Annual Pack for Rs. 2,840 and Marathi Hindi Basic Semi-Annual Pack for Rs. 2,029.

    These new packs are stated to be designed for the corporate connections, as mentioned above and are not applicable for regular customers. We can expect to witness some notable changes in the semi-annual pack pricing for the end users depending on the region.

    Removed lock-in period

    Back in April, the DTH service provider was in the headlines as it removed the lock-in period for the channels as well as monthly channel packs. Also, it launched Lite packs in regional languages for a fixed price of Rs. 199. Furthermore, the company also introduced 13 new HD regional add-on packs for its subscribers and slashed the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) on the FTA channels.

    Read More About: tata sky news DTH
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
