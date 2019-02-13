ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India for Rs 1,999

Xiaomi launches its latest Mi Home Security Camera Basic with 130-degree wide lens in India. All you need to know.

    Xiaomi has finally launched its Mi Home Security Camera Basic in India. With this addition, the company has expanded its home security portfolio in India, as it already offers the Mi Home Security Camera 360 in the country. The new addition comes with support for 1080p video recording and features a wide-angle of 130-degree.

    Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India for Rs 1,999

     

    The Mi camera also packs artificial Intelligence powered detection engine, infrared night vision along with a talkback feature. It also sports secure local storage via microSD cards, and cloud NAS storage.

    The Mi Home Security Camera Basic comes with a price tag of Rs 2,299 in India, but you can grab it from Mi.com for Rs 1,999 as a part of the introductory offer. The company announced that the first sale will kick off on February 14 at 12 PM IST. The device will be only available in white color option on Mi.com. You can also enable Notify button on the site to set a reminder for the sale.

    Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India for Rs 1,999

    According to the company, the Mi Home Security Camera Basic is capable of recording videos in 1080p full HD with a maximum frame rate of 20fps. It also comes with 10 large infrared dimming lamps which are capable of delivering night vision range of up to 10 metres. It AI motion detection reduces false alarms like curtain movements, insects, and light changes. However, you need to switch on these function to get the push notification when motion is detected.

     

    You can also pair the security camera with the app and use the talkback feature of the camera. The Mi Home Security Camera Basic's also supports picture-in-picture mode for multi-tasking which allows you to do multitasking and let you pair multiple cameras in different rooms.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
