Xiaomi Mi Soundbar first sale debuts today at 12 PM

Earlier this month, Xiaomi refreshed its lineup of smart TVs with the launch of two new models - the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch. These new smart TVs are priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively and went on sale for the first time in the country on Tuesday. Alongside these new TVs, the company also launched the Mi Soundbar in the country.

Today, the Xiaomi Mi Soundbar will go on sale for the first time in India at 12 PM via Mi.com and official Mi Home stores. This soundbar is priced at Rs. 4,999 and packs in impressive specifications.

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar specifications and features

When it comes to the specifications and features of the newly launched Xiaomi soundbar, it boasts classy and premium looks with the gray fabric covering its front. Apart from this, there is a white plastic build as well. This soundbar weighs in around 1.9 kg and features eight front-facing drivers. It comes with two 0.75-inch dome speakers, two 2.5-inch bass woofers and four passive radiators. Also, there are buttons positioned on top of the speaker and ports placed at its back.

Notably, the Mi Soundbar features a 3.5mm Aux input, an optical port, coaxial input and regular S/PDIF inputs. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity so that you can connect your smartphone or any other device and play music via the soundbar. Also, the soundbar has a power switch at its rear alongside the connectivity ports. The only downside is that this device does not come bundled with a remote control so you have to use the physical buttons that are positioned on the soundbar to control the volume and change inputs.

In our review, we found this Mi Soundbar to be lightweight compared to the others in the market, flaunt the company's signature Mi design language and suit the living room ambiance pretty well. It also delivers a cinematic audio experience despite its budget pricing.