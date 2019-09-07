YouTube's New Play Button For Elite Creators Is Here: The Red Diamond Creator Award News oi-Vivek

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube appreciates its content creators with a special Play button for achieving certain milestones. Currently, the company offers Silver Play Button for those who surpass a hundred thousand subscribers count. Similarly, the company gives out the Gold Play Button for those who surpass one million subscriber mark.

YouTube has now created its most prestigious Play Button called the Red Diamond Creator Award, named after the rarest colors of diamond and the company calls it as the new creator award. T-Series is the first YouTube channel to surpass the 100 million subscriber mark and will be the rightful owner of the award. YouTube has also shared a short clip on how the button has been designed from scratch (hand made) by a company named Baccarat.

You can check out how the play button is made from scratch on YouTube.

The 100M subscriber record has been surpassed, and that means we have the new creator award! Introducing: The Red Diamond Creator Award, named after one of the rarest colors of diamond. 💎❤️ @TSeries and @Pewdiepie, check the mail! 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZONYFEiVkk — YouTube (@YouTube) September 6, 2019

The diamond-shaped red stone at the center of the Play Button is made using molten glass. This goes under a rigorous polishing process to make it look premium, which is attached to a metal base.

Who Gets The Red Diamond Creator Award?

As of now, only two-channels on YouTube are eligible for the Red Diamond Creator Award. T-Series is the first YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscriber mark, followed by Pewdiepie.

How Do YouTube Creators Make Money?

Google uses Google AdSense to monetize the content. The profit is then split between the creator and YouTube. As of now, for every 1 rupee earned, the company keeps 45 paise and gives the remaining to the creator. Besides, creators also partner with third-party companies by including a promotional material inside the video.

The company has recently launched a new service called Join, where the audience can directly contribute to the content creator by paying a certain amount per month (depends on the channel). In return, the creator will offer some additional perks to the supporters.

