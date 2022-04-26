Just In
Mivi Fort S100 Soundbar Review: Affordable Yet Capable
These days, television sets offer a good sound output, however, it may be unsatisfying at times. This is where soundbar, woofers, and home theater systems come to use for an enhanced audio experience. While soundbars come with features such as surround sound, Dolby digital plus, and more, Mivi has launched a new soundbar called Fort S100 priced at Rs. 4,999.
- 100W sound output
- Minimalist and premium design
- Ample connectivity options
- Misses Dolby certification
I used the Mivi soundbar for a couple of days and enjoyed the audio experience. Movies, news, songs, and other content sounded more enhanced with the soundbar. I was able to change the audio mode depending on the content I was viewing.
In The Box
The retail package of the soundbar comprises the following.
- Remote
- Soundbar
- Two batteries
- AUX cable
- Power adapter
It is a power-packed soundbar that is affordable. The 'Made in India' soundbar features 2.2 channel sound support. There are different input modes and sound modes and a functional remote control alongside this fully featured soundbar. I did find a con, which I've detailed in the review below.
Build And Design
The Mivi Fort S100 soundbar comes with 100W speakers and two subwoofers. The device has a good minimalist design and ample ports for connectivity. The soundbar from Mivi features a rectangular metal body alongside rounded edges that are well-made. The Mivi logo is seen at the center and the controls are at the top of the soundbar. The ports are at the rear of the Fort S100.
The metal build gives a supreme finish to the product. Also, the mesh looks good and durable and there are two front-firing speakers and two other top-firing speakers as well. It also has wall mounting support on either side of the rear panel. The back of the soundbar has a glossy finish.
On the whole, the Mivi Fort S100 features a good build quality and it looks great for its affordable price tag. Overall, in terms of design and build quality, there are no complaints. However, it is not a compact offering and it is long enough.
Connectivity And Controls
Another feature I enjoyed on the Mivi soundbar is the multi-connectivity choice. There's an option to connect with USB, AUX, HDMI (ARC), optical, and also Bluetooth. I could connect my television via an AUX cable and also HDMI cable. The Bluetooth connectivity option made it easy to play songs via my smartphone, which was ideal for small family gatherings. Various modes can be changed via the remote. The good thing is that the box also includes an AUX cable.
Buttons at the top include the power button, input mode and volume controls. These controls have good tactile feedback and the overall finish looks premium for its pricing.
The soundbar has four buttons, which include the power on/off button, volume controls (+ and -), and lastly the input mode for different connectivity options.
The soundbar can also be controlled using the remote. In fact, it is the source to control the bass and treble levels. The remote is also where the input options can be selected.
Sound Performance
As mentioned earlier, there is 100W sound output and it comes with superior sound performance. It does not have any official Dolby Certification but it delivers pretty good sound output.
The bass performance is really good for its price segment and even at higher volume levels, there is no distortion that I have noticed in many other soundbars I reviewed in the past. There is a good balance between bass and treble and you can choose between modes such as movie, music and news.
Verdict
The Mivi Fort S100 is a nice accessory for your home and produces good audio output. Personally, I liked the bass output and the overall audio output delivered by the 100W speakers. Given that it is priced under Rs. 5,000, you should go for this product if you are looking for an affordable and capable soundbar. Moreover, this is Mivi's first attempt and the company has delivered a product that is bang for the buck.
