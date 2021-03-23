BSNL Introduces International Roaming Prepaid Services; How To Use? How To oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of new international roaming prepaid services. The telecom operator launched international roaming services in Tanzania, Hong Kong, and Australia. These services are already available via the company's partner network operators. These operators are known as M/s HUTCHISON (HKGH3) of Hong Kong, M/s TIGO (TZAMB) of Tanzania, and M/s OPTUS (AUSOP) of Australia.

Apart from prepaid users, BSNL has also launched the services for postpaid users. These services are available in 195 countries on 476 networks. These countries include Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, Uganda, UK, the USA, Russia, Maldives, and more. However, to activate the services, users have to follow these steps.

Here' How To Turn On BSNL's Prepaid International Roaming

Step 1: Users need to replace the SIM with the newly launched prepaid International Roaming SIM. Users can visit the near customer store or service centre. For that, users need to submit all ID proofs along with Aadhaar Card to get the SIM card.

Step 2: After getting the SIM card, users have to wait so that services can be activated. The BSNL International Roaming STVs are available with Rs. 58 and Rs. 168.

BSNL International Roaming Services Packs

Let's start with STV 58, which is available for 30 days, and STV 168 plan ships benefit for 90 days. BSNL said that if the packs get expired, then users can recharge with these International Roaming services. These International Roaming services are available for all users in Kerala.

All Details About BSNL Prepaid International Roaming

Users need to restart their phone first after landing at the locations, which are listed on the company's website. Now, users have to search the tap on the network. Users need to turn off the mobile data and if your ends, then users have to select STV packs between Rs. 58 and Rs. 168. Now, users have to tap on the http://ir.bsnl.co.in/. And, users have to follow these tricks like first users need tap on the prepaid, Tariffs and coverage, choose the visiting country, select operator, select currency, and click ok. These services chargeable; however messages are free.

Best Mobiles in India