Delete Facebook Account: How To Delete Your Facebook Account Permanently Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nowadays, Facebook is the most popular social media platform which helps you stay connected with the whole world. Besides, the social media platform recently introduced the Small Business Grant Program for SMEs. We all know Facebook is a platform where everyone can see your posts, shared your videos, or images. Even you can use the ''Profile Picture Guard'' feature so no one else can download or share your photos.

Despite that, many people want to move away from Facebook. Well, you can delete your account permanently in that case. Here is the process to delete the Facebook account forever.

How To Delete Your Facebook Account Permanently

Before deleting your account, you can download your all data in one file. Further, if you want you can delete your post or image before deletion.

Step 1: Go to settings and then click on ''download your information''.

Step 2: Once you download your all data then click on ''Account ownership and control option''.

Step 3: Then you can see the ''Deactivation and deletion option''. Click on that and then select the Delete account option.

Step 4: After that, Facebook will ask for the password for identity and then again click on the delete account option.

Step 5: Lastly, you will see a note that says you can reactivate your account again in the next 30 days. If you do not log in within 30 days, your account will be permanently deleted. Now, you can click on the delete option.

Notably, if you want, you can take a break from Facebook for a few days by deactivating your account. With the deactivating process, you can use messenger to connect with your friends. If you deactivate your account no one can see your profile while searching but your friends can see your name on their list.

Best Mobiles in India