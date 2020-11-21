How To Change Password On Amazon Prime Videos Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Entertainment on smartphones isn't just limited to YouTube nowadays. You get to watch the latest movies and TV shows on these pocket-sized gadgets. Thanks to the OTT platforms, we can now binge-watch our favorite shows on-the-go. Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix are amongst the top players in this segment. The former comes as an online movie streaming service from the shopping giant Amazon.

The Amazon Prime Videos platform offers a vast library of movies and shows. You can download the mobile app and can also use the desktop version. It is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices. If you have been using this app then you must be aware that you need a specific ID and password for secure login.

We all would agree that majority of us keep our accounts logged in for easier access. But, there are scenarios when we need to update the passwords for security concerns. In this article, we will be helping you with the steps to change the password on Amazon Prime Videos.

How To Change Amazon Prime Videos Password

Before you go ahead with any of the following steps, make sure you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. This is to make sure you have access to all of the Amazon Prime services including the Prime Videos. Now, let's quickly have a look at the steps:

Step 1: To change the Amazon Prime Videos password you need to visit the official Amazon website and log in to your account. It is worth mentioning that you can also change the password using the Amazon shopping app as the steps are identical for both.

Step 2: Go to the 'Login and Security' option.

Step 3: The next page will show you the different information with which you can update your profile. You will be able to edit your personal information such as name, email address, phone number, and password.

Step 4: Select the 'edit' tab in front of the 'Password' option.

Step 5: Update the new password for your account from the next page and you are good to go.

