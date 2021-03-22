How To Delete Snapchat Account Permanently On Android? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Social media apps have been around for a long now serving as a platform for the masses to stay connected with peers and get information of all sorts. In recent times, apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat have gained major attention from the audience. Every app available on the Play Store has got its own set of customizations and features that make them user friendly.

If you own a smartphone, you probably would be a social media user and have accounts on multiple platforms. But as useful as these apps are, they are time-consuming and social media addiction is something we have been coming across for a while. Users are often found scrolling through feed posts on these apps not just in their free time but otherwise as well.

Some apps such as Instagram understood the urgency of the situation and had released activity tracker features that let the users keep a tab on the time spent on app usage. Snapchat like Instagram has been quite popular amongst the users for its disappearing messages and crazy selfie options.

It is also an instant photo-sharing application that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms. The app has been rated 4.3 stars at Google Play Store which speaks enough for its popularity. It weighs 60MB in size and is downloaded over one billion times.

The stats give a clear picture of how majorly this app is being used all across by the masses. While logging out from the application is the first step most of you would select to save your time, deleting an account permanently remains the best option. You can easily delete your Snapchat account on Android smartphones following the steps below. Take a look:

Steps To Delete Snapchat Account On Android Smartphones

Step 1: You need to visit your account portal on Snapchat to delete your ID permanently. Open any web browser and type https://accounts.snapchat.com/accounts/delete_account. You can also click on this link for the same.

Step 2: The next page will ask for your login credentials. Enter the details and sign-in to your account.

Step 3: You will now need to verify the security code which will be sent to the registered mobile number. Once you enter the security code, click on 'Submit'.

Step 4: The final step will require you to fill in the login credentials once again. Following this, you need to hit 'Continue' to delete the account.

Step 5: If in case you intend to re-activate your account, make sure you log-in back within 30 days. Post this, your account will be permanently deleted.

