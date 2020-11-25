How To Enable Apple ProRAW On iPhone 12 Pro And iPhone 12 Pro Max? Features oi-Vivek

One camera feature that distinguishes the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max from the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini is the Apple ProRAW feature. It is an ability to shoot RAW pictures that give more details and dynamic range when compared to the processed photos.

Apple will enable this feature on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max with the iOS 14.3 update. If you are on the latest iOS beta software, then the feature is already available for you.

How To Enable Apple ProRAW Mode On iPhone 12 Pro And iPhone 12 Pro Max?

To enable ProRAW mode, update your iPhone to iOS 14.3 first. Then, go to Settings > Camera > Formats and enable Apple ProRAW to shoot pictures in the raw format. Photos shot on the Apple ProRAW will be in DNG format and will be around 25MB in size, which is much more than a regular photo.

Once you enable this option, the camera app on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will show ProRAW tab on the top right corner, click on the icon once to enable the ProRAW mode, and the phone will capture images in the RAW format.

Why Apple ProRAW Only Available On Pro Models?

It looks like shooting a RAW image does require a lot of processing, that too in a short span. Hence, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6GB RAM only has this feature, as the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini has just 4GB RAM. On top of that, Apple might just want to limit this feature for those, who pay a premium price, hence only available for Pro series.

Apple uses computation photography and RAW image capability to shoot pictures that can produce excellent quality, especially with post-processing using professional tools.

