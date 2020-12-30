Namma Metro Recharge: How To Recharge Metro Card Online By Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Indian transportation services are consistently improving with each passing year. And with the arrival of Metro, the public commute has become convenient in the cities. Rapid Metro services have also become an integral part of transportation in India. Namma Metro, otherwise known as Banglore/Bengaluru Metro is one such rapid transit system that is helping the public with the daily commute.

Similar to standard Metro service, the Rapid Metro also has the provision for smart cards which saves you from long queues at tickets/token counters. The Namma Metro cards are like prepaid cards which you can recharge depending on your travel requirements. You can recharge the Metro cards online via UPI apps. This article will help you with the steps to recharge a Bengaluru Metro card via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other digital wallet apps.

How To Recharge Metro Cards Online

Step 1. You can recharge the Metro card directly from the official website. Just head to any of the web browsers on your laptop/ PC and visit webtopup1.bmrc.co.in. You can also click on this link.

Step 2: You will now need to login into your account. There is also an option of Quick top-up on the homepage.

Step 3: You will need to fill in the 'Engrave ID', amount, and personal details such as name and email to complete the recharge. Complete the payment by the preferable modes (net banking or UPI apps).

How To Recharge Metro Card Via Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm

Step 1: Go to any UPI app which you have installed on your smartphone. We are taking Google Pay and PhonePe for reference here.

Step 2: To recharge the Banglore Metro card, you need to go to the 'Bills and other payment' section and select 'Metro.'

Step 3: Select the Namma/Banglore Metro and follow the complete the recharge as you would with other bills.

