Google "Made By Google" launch event: How to watch live stream

Google is all set to unveil its new devices at the "Made By Google" event which is being held at New York. It is certain the tech giant might will finally launch the highly anticipated flagship Pixel 3 duo. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to be launched in India on October 22 and will be competing head-on with the new generation iPhones i.e iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and also Samsung's Galaxy Note 9.

We already have seen numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming Pixel lineup which has given us a fair picture what these smartphones might offer in terms of features and specs. And not to forget, the Pixel 3 cases on Spigen official website. Keeping all these factors in mind it would be quite safe to assume that Google will launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 at today's event.

How to watch the Launch event

As mentioned earlier the Google Launch event which is being tagged as "Made By Google" is taking place in New York City. The event will start at 8.30PM IST (11 am EST) and will be live streamed on the social networking platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter by the same tag i.e "Made By Google". You can check out the live streaming here:

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL specs and features

If we go as per the rumors then the Pixel 3 will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2880 pixels. On the other hand, the Pixel 3 XL will feature a larger 6.5-inch display which will offer a screen resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels. Both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Powering the smartphone will be Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3 will come with 64GB internal storage and the Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of native storage.

On the imaging department, both the smartphones are expected to adorn a dual selfie camera setup with two 8MP lenses. At the rear, the smartphone s said to make use of single camera setup comprising of a 12.2MP sensor. The camera features will include "group Selfie" feature where the lens will capture the smiles in a group selfie, a "Top Shot" feature which is touted to capture perfects shots every time. The smartphones will be powered by a 39,15mAh and a 3,430mAh battery respectively. There will be a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.