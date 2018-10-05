Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL cases up for grabs on Spigen

Google is all set to launch the new Pixel lineup on October 9 at New York. Both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL have already been leaked numerous times over the web, even the tech giant itself has been teasing off the upcoming flagship devices giving us a fair picture of what the device might pack in terms of features and specs.

This time it's not a leak which is making the rounds over the web rather the fabric covers of the Pixel 3 Duo has surfaced online. The fabric covers Made by Google has reappeared on the popular smartphone case maker Spigen's official website. The company has not just showcased a limited number of cases of the upcoming Pixel 3 Duo, rather it is offering 18 different options of covers for the new Pixel devices. All the cases are already up for grabs and interested users can purchase it from company's online store. Along with the fabric covers, Spigen has also listed a tempered glass screen protector on its website.

If go as per the listing then the Pixel 3 Duo will be will feature a similar design as we have seen in the rumored leaks and renders and considering that Spigen is one of the top brands which deals in smartphone cases and covers it would be safe to assume that Google will be launching Pixel 3 Duo at the upcoming October 9 event.

As for the pricing of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL covers, Spigen is offering the covers at a starting price of $14.99 (roughly around Rs 1,109) that goes up to $39.99 (Rs 2,960 approx). The prices of the covers are based on the type of material used and design. The users who have already made up their mind to upgrade to Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL can visit Spigen's online web store and order one for them.