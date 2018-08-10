Google Pixel 3 XL with 6.7-inch display and 3430mAh battery leak via video

As we are in the third quarter of this year, most Android flagship models for the year have already gone official. The next major launches in the Android smartphone arena are awaited from LG, Sony and Google. And, the upcoming Pixel smartphone - the Pixel 3 XL is hitting the rumor mills revealing a lot of its details.

Recently, the smartphone was leaked showing the Black and White color variants. Earlier this week, a hands-on video of the almost final prototype of the Google Pixel 3 XL surfaced online. In a recent development, the same Ukranian blogger who leaked the hands-on video has posted a video of the Pixel 3 XL appearing on the AnTuTu benchmark database.

Google Pixel 3 XL AnTuTu video

While the previous video focused on the contents of the box, the latest video shows the working model of the device. After showing the device, the blogger rung the AnTuTu app to confirm some specifications that have been circulating on rumor mills so long. Notably, this is a DVT 1.0 model (Device Validation Test). Probably, there will not be any hardware changes in the final model but the device is yet to be officially announced.

Specifications revealed by video

The video spotted by XDA Developers reveals that the Google flagship might arrive with a 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. Undoubtedly, the device will get the power from a Snapdragon 845 SoC clubbed with Adreno 630, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The imaging aspects are said to include a 12.2MP rear camera and 3 front cameras with 8.1MP resolution. The other aspects include a 3430mAh battery, Android 9 Pie, and Active Edge feature.

Notably, the Active Edge squeeze feature is said to mimic the HTC U11's Edge Sense feature. It debuted with the Pixel 2 and lets users squeeze the frame of the device to silence alarms, notifications, timers and incoming calls and launch Google Assistant. The display appears to flaunt a notch on top as suggested by rumors and the newly leaked live images.

Three selfie cameras?

The highlight of the device is the presence of three front cameras. Previously leaked photos of the smartphone have shown two front cameras that could be meant for a more secure face unlock capability. The third camera could be due to an error or offer some special functionality. Notably, there are possibilities for the AnTuTu app to show wrong information.

Interestingly, the video also shows another highlight. It appears to have a wallpaper in the background of the Always-on Display. This feature was discovered earlier in the Android 9 Pie source code and it stands confirmed.

As the device is all set to be launched on October 4, we can expect further information to be revealed in the coming weeks.