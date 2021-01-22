Just In
Here's How How To Block Group And Numbers The Signal Application
Even though 400 million users are using WhatsApp, another messaging app Signal is gaining popularity in India. It has become the number one app on the App Store and Google Play Store. Elon Musk has also suggested its followers on Twitter download the same application as it is secure.
Also, the app allows you to join the group; however, to join the group users have to enter the ID by clicking on the link. Besides, the Signal applications allow you to block groups and users. However, to block and unblock the numbers and group users have to follow these steps.
Step 1: You need to open the application first. Now, you have to open that particular group you want to restrict or block.
Step 3: You need to tap on the top of the group name and number. Then, you are allowed to tap on the block option to block that user and the group.
Step 4: Then, you have to tap on the ok option. Now, you have to check that chat to see that you blocked this user or not.
Notably, when you block a user or group, then that user will not be able to send a message to you. In case you are planning to unblock the user, then you have to follow these steps.
Step 1: You need to check the setting, privacy and blocked contact option.
Step 2: Then, you have to select that particular contact or group you want to unblock. Now, you have to tap on the confirm option to unblock the particular contact or group.
