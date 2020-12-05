ENGLISH

    How To Check PNR Status From WhatsApp

    By
    |

    Railofy, which offers WL & RAC protection services to customers has announced the launch of the new service. Under this new service, users are allowed real-time PNR status and Train Journey Information to passengers via WhatsApp. These new features have been designed to help passengers.

    How To Check PNR Status From WhatsApp

     

    Earlier, IRCTC and few other websites used to offer these services; however, now Railofy is also providing the same facility on its platform, and to get these services, users should send a WhatsApp message to +91 98811 93322 along with a PNR number. After that, users will receive all updates on your number with other details.

    "As a train passenger, there are so many details one needs to take care of. Passengers have to log onto multiple apps and websites to complete a single journey, unlike a flight experience. We are streamlining this entire experience on a single platform with this new feature. We hope this will add more predictability and convenience to the overall experience of train passengers across India," Rohan Dedhia, Vaibhav Saraf, and Hrishabh Sanghvi, Founders, Railofy, said.

    How To Register For The WhatsApp PNR Service

    First, you need to save the number +91 98811 93322 on your devices. Then, you need to open the chatbox and send the PNR number. Once it is done, you get a confirmation reply from the bot. After that, you'll start getting updates from the train.

    Notably, this service is free and there is no need to book tickets from the platform to get these services. This feature seems really good when you are traveling with a poor network. In addition, the company allows you to stop these services by sending STOP messages.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
