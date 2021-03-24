How To Get One Year Zee5 Subscription With Vi Prepaid Pack How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched a new offer for its prepaid customers. The telecom operator has added streaming benefits with its prepaid pack of Rs. 1,197 along with Zee5 Premium benefits. This also means that Rs. 1,197 has joined the league to other packs of Rs. 555, Rs. 405, Rs. 595, Rs. 795, and Rs. 2,595.

Vi Rs. 1,197 Prepaid Pack: Check Details

Notably, this pack was introduced in 2019 and ships 1.5GB of data per day for 180 days. This pack is also offering weekend data rollover facility, 100 messages, an unlimited night data facility, a Zee5 subscription for one year, free access to Vi Movies & TV application, and unlimited calling for the same period. Apart from these benefits, Vi joined hands with Home Credit to offer discounts on the smartphone.

This pack seems really good as several users are looking for long-term plans with benefits. Notably, this development comes soon after Vi revised Family postpaid plans and now, these packs are available at Rs. 649, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,348.

Vi Launches Binge All Night Offer: Check All Details

Apart from this offer, Vi has introduced Binge All Night benefit with several packs. These packs are priced at Rs. 699, Rs. 801, Rs. 449, Rs. 601, Rs. 249, Rs. 401, Rs. 299, Rs. 599, Rs. 399, Rs. 558, Rs. 2,399, Rs. 499, Rs. 555, Rs. 308, Rs. 405, and Rs. 819. Under this offer, users can surf between 12 AM to 6 AM in the morning without any extra cost. This is quite a unique offer as none of the telecom operator is offering this benefit.

Besides, the telecom operator said that these services have been launched to meet the growing demand of the internet. Under this offer, users can get unlimited data without any extra cost and it is specially launched for those who are using data at night. This feature will help the operator to get attract new subscribers. In addition, Vi allows its users to download movies and other applications. This feature also allows you to watch content in 13 languages, more than 9500 movies, 400+ live channels, and many more.

