How To Port Your BSNL 3G SIM To Reliance Jio 4G Network How To oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is not providing proper 4G services in the country; in turn, Reliance Jio and Airtel are planning to launch 5G services soon in the country. Reliance Jio is the number one operator, thanks to its 4G presence in all 22 circles and affordable tariff plans. Besides, the company is offering OTT benefits from all leading applications along with its inbuilt apps. So, if you are a BSNL user and want to switch to the Reliance Jio network via mobile number portability, then here are all steps to port your number.

Steps To Port Your BSNL Number To Reliance Jio Via MNP

Step 1: You have to write your mobile number and send it to 1900. Now, you will get a message along with Unique Porting Code.

Step 2: After that, you have to visit the Jio Store or retailer shop along with the code. You have to carry all documents like photocopy, address proof, Aadhaar Card to complete all applications of MNP. Now, you are allowed to apply for the MNP.

How Long BSNL SIM Will Take To Port?

It is worth noting that it will take three business days to complete the process in the same circle. In case, it is not in the same circle, then it might take five business days. However, the procedure is completely different if you are using a postpaid number. First, users have to clear all bills before choosing the same. If you have to pay the bill, then you are not allowed to port your number and your SIM will continue to work until the procedure has been completed. Additionally, you need to carry the unique porting code to clear the whole process.

How To Activate Reliance Jio SIM After Porting From BSNL

You have to call 1977 from the Jio number and enter the pin that you have received on your mobile number along with the last digit of your Aadhaar card number or from other documents. After that, your Jio SIM will be activated within two hours and now you are allowed to avail all benefits. However, for that, you have to choose a prepaid plan.

Best Mobiles in India