How To Use Reliance Jio's Carry-Forward Credit Limit Feature

To make things more exciting in the postpaid space, Reliance Jio has announced the launch of a new service. Under this new initiative, the company has brought a carry-forward credit limit feature for all its customers.

This feature is specially launched for those users who want to change or migrate to the company's postpaid network from their existing carrier. In fact, Reliance Jio will offer the same credit limit as the customers are getting from the previous network operator.

This facility will help the new users to join Jio Postpaid Plus. Reliance Jio also said that users don't have to pay a single penny on the same. Besides, the company is not asking for any security deposit. But to avail the services, users need to follow these three steps.

Step 1: First, users need to send Hi to 88-501-88-501 from WhatsApp number. (From existing your postpaid number, if you want to move to the Jiopostpaid Plus.

Step 2: Then, you have to upload your postpaid bill.

Step 3: After that, you have to visit the Reliance Jio store for the new SIM. In fact, the company also allows you to call for home delivery and now you are allowed to access the Jio's postpaid services.

Reliance Jio Partners With Amazon Prime

Meanwhile, the company has joined hands with Amazon Prime to offer shopping and entertainment benefits to its postpaid customers. This partnership will allow users to benefit without any extra cost. Notably, this offer is available on Jio postpaid plans such as Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499.

Furthermore, the company is offering a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime without any extra cost. Additionally, the company is providing upgrading options to the new plans, which means that users who are using Rs. 199 postpaid plan of Reliance Jio can upgrade to the new plans.

