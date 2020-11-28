How To Watch Australia Vs India Cricket Series On JioTV, Airtel Xstream, And Sony LIV How To oi-Priyanka Dua

The Indian cricket team is in Australia for the three-match ODI series, four Test matches, and three T20 matches. So, in that case, if you are looking for ways to watch the live streaming of these matches on Sony LIV, as it is the sole broadcaster for IND vs AUS ODI matches, T20, and Test matches, then you should use these methods.

India Vs Australia ODI Matches: Airtel And Reliance Jio

Let's start with the Airtel Xstream application, which is available on Mobile and website. It allows you to watch matches in both English and Hindi language. Airtel customers can access the Xstream app for 28 days for Rs. 249. It also includes 1.5GB data per day, which enables you to watch all Sony channels live for the same duration.

This pack ships Sony Ten 1 HD (English), and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), and Sony Six HD (English). In addition, you can avail this benefit with Rs. 449 and Rs. 598. These plans ship 2GB data per day and 1.5GB data per day. These packs are also offering Airtel Xstream benefit for 56 days and 84 days.

Similarly, this facility is available for JioTV users, where the cheapest pack is available at Rs. 149. This plan gets you JioTV access for 28 days, while Rs. 399 is valid for 56 days and Rs. 555 pack is valid for 84 days. These packs also include JioTV access.

India Vs Australia ODI Matches: Sony LIV Plans That Offer This Benefit

The Sony LIV access comes with three plans that are valid for one month, six months, and 12 months. These packs are priced for Rs. 299, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999. On the other hand, if you do not want to spend money on Sony LIV, then you'll get a free preview for only 15 days. After that, you have to subscribe to the pack, if you wish to continue the services.

