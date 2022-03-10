How To Check Election Results Online On ECI Website Or Mobile App Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Political parties in select states are bracing forward to know the assembly electrion results today. Prior to this, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the removal of three officials including the Varanasi nodal officer for EVMs after a controversy over the Samajwadi Party's allegation related to electronic voting machines.

The ECI has started releasing the trends of results from 8 AM onwards via both its website and app. Those who are interested in checking the progress of the results can go ahead and track the same easily via the app or website. The app and the website of the Election Commission of India will let you track the minute-to-minute updates as the votes are counted by the executives. Check out how to know the same from the steps here.

How To Check Election Results Online on ECI Website

You can get to know how to check the election results via the ECI website. Follow the steps below to know how to check the results.

Step 1: Visit official ECI website by heading on to https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'General elections to assembly constituency March-2022'.

Step 3: It will open a new window.

Step 4: Results of the Assembly Election 2022 for the preferred state will shown on your screen.

How To Check Election Results Online on ECI Mobile App

You can get to know how to check the election results via the ECI mobile app. You can get to know the results in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Step 1: Download the ECI voter helpline app available on both Android and iOS platforms from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively. Make sure you download the genuine app.

Step 2: Fill in the details for the registration.

Step 3: You can skip the registration process as well.

Step 4: Once the download is over, head over to the results options on the app's homepage to know the Assembly Elections 2022 results.

That's it! Using these steps, you can get to know the election results in the states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. The final results of the polls will be clear in the evening.

