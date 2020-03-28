Here's A Fix To Resolve 'Unable Answer Calls' On Android

Best Methods To Fix Unable To Answer Calls On Android

If you are experiencing some incoming calls problems on your smartphone, then this article will solve your issue.

1) Restart Your Android Phone:

The first thing to deal with unable to answer calls is to restart your smartphone. Sometimes, a simple restart will solve the incoming issue on Android. Therefore, before you try for other methods, ensure to restart your Android phone. If a restart doesn't fix your issue then follow the other methods.

2) Switch On/Off The Airplane Mode:

If you are unable to answer the call due to some network bugs, then turn on/off the Airplane mode. On airplane mode, all the network components such as security, network, cellular data, etc. will be disabled. Turn on the Airplane mode, wait for two minutes and disable it. Now call your device from other Android phones and check if you can receive the call.

3) Ensure You Receive The Call Correctly:

Receiving the call action differs from one Android phone to another. On most of the Android devices, you just have to swipe right or swipe up to receive the call. On some Android phones, you can also tap on the green button to receive the call. Ensure you use the proper swipe gesture to answer the incoming calls.

4) Remove And Reinsert The SIM:

If the above methods have failed to solve the incoming call issue, then try to reinsert the SIM card. Reinserting the SIM card can solve the network issues. Remove the SIM from the SIM tray, clean and insert it again. By doing this will probably resolve the unable to answer call issues on the Android device.

5) Resetting The Phone App:

By resetting the phone app, all the data and cache related to the app will be cleared. The outdated cache file of the app can cause issues while receiving the incoming call. So, here are the simple steps to reset the phone app.

Step 1: Firstly, Go to Apps Settings on your device.

Step 2: Open the Phone app on your Android phone.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Storage' option.

Step 4: Here, click on the Clear Data and Clear Cache.

Step 5: Restart your Android device.

That's all. Now, you can answer the incoming calls on your Android device.