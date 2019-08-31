Here's How To Mass Unsubscribe From Newsletters

Gmail

If you are receiving the mail on your Gmail, open up the newsletter you have received and then click on the Unsubscribe button next to the sender's name.

Gmail brings up this one-click solution whenever it detects a newsletter. However, this doesn't always work perfectly. If you are unable to see the Unsubscribe button, you can try to search for the link in the email by pressing Ctrl+F (Cmd+F on a Mac) and entering ‘Unsubscribe' button as the search term. You can also use the search bar in your Gmail account to get them all at once.

In Gmail for iOS or Android, you can just scroll down to the bottom to find an Unsubscribe button. This is generated automatically and might not appear in some cases. If you don't see it, look for a similar link in the body of the email itself.

Apple Mail

You have a similar option available if you happen to use the Apple Mail on iOS. Open up a newsletter on iOS and tap on the Unsubscribe button at the top. This button will only appear if Mail detects a newsletter. Tap Unsubscribe again on the confirmation dialog and you are good to go.

The feature hasn't been incorporated into Mail on macOS yet so you will need to use the search box on the top right to look for unsubscribe links in your inbox by searching for the word "unsubscribe." Tap Cmd+F in order to do this.

Using the search box for locating the word "Unsubscribe" in your messages, if your email client doesn't give you one automatically is a neat trick. For instance, you can use the search box at the top of the page if you are using Outlook for web.

Third-party unsubscribe tools

You need to be careful when making use of third-party Unsubscribe tools as you will be granting them permission to look at your messages. Hence, you should only sign up with apps and services you trust your data responsibly.

Unroll.me

Unroll.me is a well-known service that allows you to unsubscribe from newsletters by simply flicking emails to the left. Free and available for both Android and iOS, it also sells the data it collects to marketing companies in an aggregated, anonymous form. This helps marketing companies look for insights into email and business trends. The privacy statement provides you with some clarity as to how your data is going to be handled if you sign up for the service.

Cleanfox

Cleanfox is available on web platforms, Android, and iOS. Once permission has been granted to scan your emails, it will highlight all the newsletters in your inbox and allows you to unsubscribe by swiping left.

Mailstrom

Mailstrom does not sell aggregated data but at 7$ a month or 60$ a year, (a free trial is available) and availability for Gmail, Outlook and Yahoo accounts, it goes beyond just newsletters and offers advanced email filters based on time, senders and more.

After the scan is complete, you can click on the Unsubscribe link to the left to see all the newsletters it's uncovered. You can click on the red Unsubscribe button to automatically remove yourself from one or more newsletters.

Reliable options available for managing newsletters at the moment is limited to Gmail or Mail tools, a paid service like Mailstorm or signing up for a free service funded by anonymized data collected from your inbox.