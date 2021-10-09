How To Check If Your Smartphone Is Affected By Virus Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In the internet era that we live in, all our gadgets are susceptible to be affected by viruses. There are cynical codes that make use of malicious software to access the sensitive information stored on computers and smartphones and make money out of the same. They sell these details on the dark web and generate revenue.

Like computers, smartphones are also susceptible to these viruses. Usually, the malicious software comes in the form of apps, ads and more. Hackers lock devices and encrypt personal information using ransomware.

Usually, it is believed that Android devices are susceptible to these viruses and malware but a recent report by Pensar notes that this is a misconception as there is a surge in the threats to iPhones. Eventually, it becomes essential to know if a phone has been affected by virus. While there is no simple way to find out if your phone is affected, one way to know is that malware performs repetitive tasks that consume a lot of resources and this can be an indication.

How To Find If There's Malware

If you want to find out if your smartphone is infected by malware, then here are some indications that will give you a hint.

There will be heavy use of data as the virus will run a lot of background tasks and apps. Also, it will communicate with the internet frequently.

The battery will drain faster as the malicious apps and software will be power-hungry.

Malicious and suspicious ads will pop up as a sign of virus or malware. Usually, several sites will have pop-up ads but too many ads are not a good sign for your device.

There will be a weird appearance of new apps on the home screen of your phone. These new apps might contain malware.

Your phone might deliver a slower performance than usual.

How To Fix Your Virus-Infected Phone

If your smartphone is infected by virus, then you can follow the below steps to fix your phone.

Step 1: Check for the recently installed apps and delete the ones that have a low number of downloads and bad reviews.

Step 2: Clear your browser cache from your phone's settings.

Step 3: Install genuine anti-virus software that scans for malicious apps and software on a timely basis.

Step 4: If none of these work, then perform a factory reset to help fix the battery drain and improve performance. Before a factory reset, make sure you backup your important files from the device.

