How to create copies of apps to use multiple accounts

When apps first came into the picture, it was a great addition to a device that was primarily made for making calls and sending messages. Today, they have become central to the functioning of a smartphone. All smartphones go through a ritual that lasts a few hours where they have a collection of the user’s favorite apps installed on them. But the unfortunate thing is that you are not allowed to have multiple copies of an app on your phone.

But when it comes to certain apps, you might have multiple accounts and if that is the case, you can make use an app available in the Play Store called Parallel Space. This app allows you to make copies of the apps that are available to you and you can then sign into the copy of the app. The first thing that you need to do is download the app, after doing so, we can take a closer look at all that you can do.

1) The platforms where you need multiple accounts

Parallel Space is capable of making copies of any apps, but not all apps actually require a copy to be made, for example, a calculator. The most relevant apps that probably need a copy to be made are the following:

a) Social apps

With apps like Snapchat and Instagram being used by various businesses, websites and services as a social media platform. The need to balance a private account with other brand accounts have become more.

Though apps like Instagram have started adding multiple account support, the easier way to separate your accounts is to use Parallel Space.

b) Games

The huge community of online gamers, especially those who are into games like Clash of Clans has been on the lookout for an app like this for quite a long time.

c) Multiple Apps instead of Multiple Accounts

There are plenty of apps that allow you to create multiple accounts but if you wish to keep your business and personal stuff separates. Even if you might already have separate accounts set up, you can opt to create two separate copies of the app in order to make things easier for yourself.

2) Parallel Spaces

Once you have installed the app, you can see three buttons on the home screen. They are:

a) Invisible Installation

b) Control Center

c) + symbol

We will be delving further into the functions of all these keys below:

a) Invisible Installation

Using this feature allows you to install apps so that they don’t appear in the Parallel Spaces shortcut on your home screen. They will only be available within Parallel Spaces.

Parallel Space is running a virtual Android environment that keeps the login and the apps separate from the rest of the device.

b) Control Center

This option gives you access to settings, task manager, as well as other options like FAQ.

The settings that you would probably want to keep an eye on are:

1) Create shortcut

2) Swipe to Parallel Space

3) Auto create shortcut for apps

c) The + Symbol

This is the function that allows you to clone apps. Clicking on it will reveal a list that has your apps and recommended apps as you scroll down. Tapping these will direct you to the Play Store where you can download the apps and then go back to Parallel Spaces for cloning them.