How to Extract Zip File

Computing devices such as PCs and laptops are not just an integral part of the workforce, but also personal use. Besides helping us complete several tasks, these machines also have the provision for data storage. We can save files in different formats and use them later as per our convenience. There are several ways are using which you can transfer or share such data with your peers.

However, sharing large size files has been one of the biggest concerns amongst users. While there are several methods by which you can transfer data to other machines, sharing Zip files have always been the popular mode of data transfer. This is specifically when you need to transfer multiple large files. Do you know how to unzip a compressed folder and extract the files? In this article, we are guiding you with the steps for the same.

How To Unzip A Compressed Folder?

Just for reference, these Zip files will have an extension .zip which makes them easy to identify. WinRar is a popular software that helps you compress a folder with several files so that you can transfer data with ease. However, to unzip a folder you don't need any specific tool. Just follow the steps below.

Step 1: Locate the folder which you want to unzip on your computer or PC's storage.

Step 2: You need to right-click on the folder and look for the option 'Extract All'. Click on this option to begin the extraction process.

Step 3: Now, then you need to select the 'Next' option.

Step 4: Once the above step is completed, you will get an option 'Browse'. This will allow you to select a target location where you want to extract all the files.

Step 5: Now all you need to do is click on the 'Next' and 'Finish' tabs and the files will be extracted to the destination folder.

