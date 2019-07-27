How To Fix Missing Videos Bug On Google Photos On Android And iPhone

Restart Phone

Something as simple as restarting your phone might be all you need to do in order to fix your Google Photos app. So this must be the first thing you should try before you move on to more complicated solutions.

Force Close the app

You need to do a little more than press the home and back button in order to close any app. To close it completely, you will need to open the recent apps or multitasking screen on your Android and iPhone. Most processes continue to run in the background and will need to be taken care of late.

Sign out of Google Photos

Logging out of Google Photos might also solve the issue. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Access Google Photos and click on the hamburger icon (three-bar icon) that is present at the top-left corner.

Step 2: Click on the small down arrow that you see next to your email and choose the option called Use without an account.

Step 3: Access Google Photos again, this time, after clicking on the hamburger icon, select the Google Account to log in again.

Turn off backup

Disabling the backup option for Google Photos will reset the backup session. So if you happen to be facing any issues while backing up your videos, you should give that option a go. The steps given below will help you turn off backup on Android and iPhone devices.

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app and then click on the hamburger (three-bar) icon at the top-left corner. From the menu that slides in, choose Settings.

Step 2: Click on Backup & Sync. Hit the toggle button next to the Backup & Sync in order to turn it off.

Step 3: Restart your phone and repeat the steps given above. Now enable Backup & sync.

Enable video backup on mobile data

Video backup by mobile data is disabled by default on iPhones. So you won't be able to back up your videos if you are on your mobile data. You will need to make sure the setting has been enabled. To do that, go to Google Photos, access the settings by tapping on the hamburger icon and then go to Backup & Sync, and then turn on ‘Use mobile data to back up videos'

Clear cache and data

Clearing the cache in your Google Photos app can also help you resolve the issue

Step 1: Access phone settings and click on ‘Apps and notifications'

Step 2: Under All Apps, click on Google Photos.

Step 3: Click on Storage and tap on the Clear cache button.

Step 4: Restart your phone and check if your videos are being uploaded now.