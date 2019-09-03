How To Get Refund On Zomato Food Ordering App Tips Tricks oi-Karan Sharma

Sometimes it's very frustrating when you receive a wrong food order from online food ordering apps. Lots of people don't bother to file a refund and eat whatever they get. However, not everyone is like that and they want to file for a refund for the wrong delivery. If you are also one of them then you are in the right place. In this article, we will let you know how to apply for a refund on Zomato your wrong delivery.

How To Request For Refund On Zomato

First, you need to open the Zomato app and head to the order section.

Now, click on the order which you have made.

On the top-right corner of the app, you can see a support option, tap on that icon.

You can see a Chat Support option prompting up on the screen.

Now you have to inform them that you have received a wrong delivery and they will ask you for the picture.

Take a snap of the food and send it on the chat support.

Zomato's support team will ask you to stay connected, it might take 10 minutes.

Zomato will credit the amount on your Zomato wallet which you can use for your next order.

If you are lucky enough Zomato will also refund some extra money in your account as a good gesture.

Not only wrong delivery, but you can also ask for a refund if you get bad quality food. Online food ordering websites are very strict about the quality of the food and they make sure the users are happy by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, we recommend you not to misuse this option because the company has added this to help genuine users who face problems with their delivery and bad quality food.

