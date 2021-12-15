How To Buy On JioMart, Recharge Jio Prepaid Number Via WhatsApp Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Meta (formerly Facebook) just hosted the second edition of the Fuel For India Event. At this event, the fast-growing telco, Reliance Jio chalked out its plans to bring support for JioMobile and JioMart in the instant messaging platform WhatsApp. It was announced that the Jio Platforms stated that the support for JioMobile and JioMart recharge will be added to WhatsApp in 2022.

With these new features, JioMart users can shop for groceries and pay for the purchase via the instant messaging app itself. Likewise, even the Jio subscribers can recharge their prepaid mobile number via the app owned by Meta. Notably, these payments can be made via WhatsApp Pay, the UPI-based payment feature within the app.

Detailing the availability of JioMart on WhatsApp, it is stated to be conversational in nature. It is touted to be easy to use and extremely simple. Eventually, there is no customer inhibition when while ordering supplies via JioMart. It is intuitive and is a step taken towards taking the digital shopping experience to the next level. Also, this collaboration marks an extension of messaging to JioMart via WhatsApp.

How To Buy Using JioMart On WhatsApp

The Jio executives detailed how to purchase using JioMart on WhatsApp. Going by the same, customers have to just order supplies such as bread, vegetables, butter, etc. on JioMart. Shopping using JioMart on WhatsApp is as simple as looking up for a product, setting up a subscription or buy just what you want and get customized recommendations based on the purchase history.

Once this feature is rolled out in 2022, you need to follow these steps detailed here.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to save the JioMart chatbot number +91 88500 0800 to your contacts.

Step 2: Now, send Hi to the JioMart chatbot number.

Step 3: You will get an automated message containing a link to the JioMart page. You can all the details and click on Proceed.

Step 4: You will be able to see the list of items listed for purchase. Add the necessities to your basket.

Step 5: During checkout, you will be asked to pay for the purchase via WhatsApp Payments along with other options. Just click on it.

Step 6: You will get a message with the order details.

JioMart hosted a pilot project in Navi Mumbai in 2020. Back then, the company was not providing a home delivery facility for users. Customers who placed orders had to rush to the nearest store to collect their orders: It remains to be seen if JioMart will offer the home delivery facility for users once it is rolled out widely.

How To Recharge Jio Number On WhatsApp

On the other hand, you can follow the steps below to recharge your Jio prepaid mobile number on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Initially, you need to save the JioCare mobile number 7000770007 on your mobile device.

Step 2: Send Hi to the JioCare number on WhatsApp.

Step 3: Now, you will receive a message asking about the query. Select the 'Jio SIM Recharge' option from the list.

Step 4: Jio will show a slew of prepaid plans. Select the plan of your choice.

Step 5: Now, you will be asked to pay for the recharge via WhatsApp Pay, which is one of the options. That's it!

