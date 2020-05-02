COVID-19 Crisis: 10 Tech Lessons We Learned During Lockdown

The lockdown has also resulted in maximizing social distancing. But it has also boomed video conferencing with many apps increasing the number of participants. The internet, no matter how useful, is also the thriving hub for misinformation. Particularly to the Indian scenario, there are a few other lessons that the lockdown has taught us. Here's a compiled list of a few tech lessons we've learned during the lockdown.

How To Use Internet Religiously

As noted, the internet is a cornucopia of information. The lockdown has proven to be one of the best times to sharpen one's skills or even pick up new ones. And what source than official sites on the internet? Be it learning new tools or picking up a new hobby, the internet is a good place to start.

How To Troubleshoot Internet Issues

A lot of network issues and poor internet connections are quite common throughout our country. During the lockdown, we've come to rely heavily on our home internet connections, which can be troublesome at times.

For one, trying to find the perfect fix for this is to avoid relying on Wi-Fi as much as possible! However, you can try plugging in through your ethernet connection rather than wirelessly - that will do away with any problems of interference and should speed up your connection to the router.

How To Be Prepared For Power Cuts

Power cuts are one of the most common occurrences in India, especially during the summer. As we continue working from home during the prolonged lockdown, it's best to prepare for sudden and unexpected power cuts. For one, it's advised to keep their laptops and smartphones fully charged when there's power.

It's best to get video conferencing apps downloaded on the phone to attend important meetings, even if there's a power cut. Also, if you can work remotely without accessing the internet for a brief period, it's best to download the required files and other necessities to work during a power-cut period.

How To Use Social Media For The Best

Social media is another vital aspect of the internet. Right from sharing key updates about the virus to sharing daily activities like cooking, challenges, and so on - social media is a key platform during the lockdown. Apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and others are one of the favorite pastimes for people worldwide during the lockdown.

Make The Best Use Of Messaging Platforms

Apart from dedicated apps and websites for groceries, messaging platforms have also become a source to get groceries delivered to your doorstep. The latest is JioMart, which has collaborated with Facebook-owned WhatsApp to get groceries from the local Kirana stores. Also, WhatsApp is a platform to get answers to COVID-19 related questions from WHO and government-setup helpdesk.

Learning To Curb Misinformation

It's known that COVID-19 is one of the most difficult viruses to evaluate and find a vaccine. However, the misinformation about the virus and other related stories are spiking every day. During the lockdown, it's best to access official websites like the WHO and the respective government tweets for accurate and timely information.

Government agencies are trying their best to show which trending news/story is fake and which is accurate. Apart from social media, messaging platforms like WhatsApp are another source to spread misinformation. It's advised to check and cross-check the news and information that we come across every day.

How To Use Video Conferencing Apps, Software

As physical distancing is mandatory to fight the COVID-19, video conferencing has become a key source to stay connected with our loved ones. Also, video conferencing apps for official meetings and discussions are on the boom. Apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, WhatsApp video calling, and others are some of the popular apps. You can check out these apps here.

Popularity Of Apps Like Dunzo, Aarogya Setu, Swiggy

Various delivery apps have begun catering to delivering essential groceries to people's doorstep. Swiggy, Zomato, and other popular apps are some which are delivery essentials in many cities across the country, while also ensuring the delivery boys are staying safe from the virus.

Apart from these delivery apps, Aarogya Setu is another app that helps to better understand the virus-clad environment. Aargoya Setu can even help determine if the user has the virus or not.

How To Stay Fit During Lockdown

Staying at home during the lockdown doesn't mean we can't stay fit. Although access to gyms or tracks for a good run is out of reach now, plenty of fitness apps can help you workout at home. Apps like FitOn and others have trainers to help make the best of your home workouts.

How To Manage Time

When we're at home day in and out, it's quite common to lose a sense of time. Sleep patterns have changed drastically for many, especially during the initial weeks. As the lockdown extension continues, it's important to manage time effectively and create space for both work and personal activities. Individuals are advised to continue following their routines as they used to before the lockdown.