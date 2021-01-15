2020 Taught Us Technology Will Grow No Matter What Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Finally, 2020 is over and people are looking forward to experiencing a better year ahead. Though the health crisis is still in the limbo of uncertainty, the pandemic has surely taught us some hard lessons. The COVID-19 situation has also made us understand that technology will continue to grow, even if the world comes to a standstill.

While we're still unaware whether the coronavirus will be controlled in 2021, we could be certain about some technologies that will continue to see a boom even if the pandemic lasts. The ongoing situation has already showcased the need for a digital overhaul across several sectors and how firms should make use of this time to scale up the shift. Let's have a look at technologies with the most potential.

Contact Tracing Tech

The coronavirus has shed light on the need to control local outbreaks to avoid a pandemic situation. Many countries made great use of contact tracing methods to track infected carriers and act swiftly to prevent others from catching the virus. While this practice might raise many privacy concerns, with proper regulations in place, the use of contact tracing will be of great help to healthcare workers and governments to contain such viruses.

Cloud Computing

The year 2020 saw immense growth in this sector. As per Gartner, $257 billion were spent on cloud services in 2020 and the numbers are expected to grow to $304.9 billion in 2021. The numbers have surged as companies have understood the importance of cloud computing and its future applications. Besides, the technology also adds valuable benefits in data security and efficiency. And, with the new normal of working remotely, cloud computing seems like a great alternative for firms and their executives.

3D Printing

During the initial days of the pandemic, the world witnessed a shortage of protective gear such as masks and PPE kits. As a result, many healthcare departments turned to 3D printing and the technology did not disappoint. It also amplified the production of personal protective material when supply chains were unable to meet the demands. The pandemic highlighted the value of 3D printing and the benefits it brings along for the manufacturing industries.

Digital Voice

Voice search is another technology that has been heavily used during the pandemic. And, Google being a major developer of voice-enabled services, it is expected that we might see more new features to make the experience better. This will enable users to handle tasks such as online ordering or virtual medical consultations very efficiently. Also, Google isn't the only player in the business, which also means other players will soon bring innovative functionality to the technology.

